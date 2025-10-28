Hope in a Dark Culture with Mike D’Virgilio

[ssba-buttons]

In this episode of The City of God podcast, Rob Pacienza is joined by author and apologist Mike D’Virgilio for a powerful conversation on cultural decline, Christian courage, and the true source of hope.

Drawing from his new book The Way Forward, D’Virgilio reflects on how he once believed America was in a death spiral, but came to realize that despair is a lie. Why? Because Christianity is true, and God is sovereign.

Rob and Mike explore why Christians must stand firm in truth without fear, how to live with joy even in a hostile world, and how believers can engage the culture with peace and purpose.

If you’ve been tempted to retreat or lose heart in today’s America, this episode will reignite your confidence in the gospel and your calling to bear witness no matter the cultural moment.