Free Bible Study!

Come to know Jesus more intimately. Discover what the Bible says about His nature, identity, and ministry. Know what it means that Jesus Christ is the True Prophet, the Conquering King, the Son of God, the Lamb on the Throne.

The answer to the question, “who is Jesus?” changes everything.

If Jesus keeps His promises, it changes how you live your life.

If Jesus is your Savior, it changes your eternity.

If Jesus truly has victory over death, it gives you hope!

If Jesus is on the throne, it changes how you pray and takes away your fear.

The woman at the well in John chapter four had an experience with Jesus that changed her life. In the beginning of the chapter, Jesus was just a stranger. All she knew was the obvious—he was a Jewish man. But then Jesus began to reveal Himself to her. He knew things about her that no stranger could know—He was a prophet! By the end of their conversation, the woman at the well knew that Jesus was the Savior of the World!

How did knowing Jesus change this woman? The one who came to Jacob’s well by herself in the middle of the day—alone and vulnerable—became an evangelist. She went back to her people and “many Samaritans from that town believed in [Jesus] because of the woman’s testimony” (John 4:39).

Knowing Jesus changes everything.

