Proving God Right Here in the Kitchen

By Brett Petrillo



While there are so many items that prove creation and God, you probably did not realize most homes have incredible proof right in the kitchen. It is none other than eggs; chicken eggs to be more specific. What is so special about chicken eggs? Let me explain.

Each egg is incredibly complex and unique. While on the outside the egg looks solid, it actually contains around 10,000-17,000 tiny holes all over the shell. In fact, if you put a raw egg in warm water, you may be able to see tiny bubbles coming out. For over two weeks this is how the chick is able to breath. It would suffocate without these pores. This is not all these pores do though.

During the first few days after the egg is laid, blood vessels begin to form. Two of these attach to the membrane under the eggshell (in order to breath) and two attach to the yolk (for food). If any of these blood vessels do not form, the baby chick will die. By the fifth day, the little chick’s heart is pumping blood through these blood vessels. Just by the chicken living, it begins giving off carbon dioxide and water vapor, which will kill the chicken either by gas poisoning or by drowning in its own waste if not removed. So, in order to survive, the newly developed blood vessels will pick up these dangerous products and remove them. How are these dangers removed you ask? They are removed through the holes in the eggshell. So, the pores in the shell not only provide oxygen, but also remove deadly products away from the chick.

By the nineteenth day a problem arises. The baby chick is now too big to receive enough oxygen from the pores in the shell and will die if something is not done. God had a solution for this. There is an air pocket inside of the egg. When you hard-boil an egg, have you ever noticed the flattened end, usually at the bottom? This flat part is the air sack. At this point, the chick is big enough to have developed something called the “egg tooth.” This is basically a little tooth-like part that grows onto its beak. So, it will use this tooth to first break through the air sack and receive this stored air supply. The chick will use this 6 hour air supply to peck a small hole in the shell and gains the plentiful outside air. Then around twenty days or so, the chick will break out of its shell.

If any of the steps are missing in the chick’s development, it will not survive. This raises many questions for evolutionists: How did the chicken know it needed to make an egg with pores small enough so the yoke does not leak out, but large enough for the baby chick to breath (or pores at all for that matter)? If a chicken figured out it needed to do this, how could it possibly make such a porous shell? How does the baby chick know that it needs to grow blood vessels for both the shell and the yoke? How does the chick know there is an air-sack in the egg? When did the chick figure out it needed an “egg tooth” in order to get into the air-sack and out of the egg? Each of these questions and each step of the development of the chick defies evolutionary reasoning. (Facts and Information From Present-Truth.org)

There is no doubt God has His hand in the development of something even as small and insignificant as an egg. It is wonderful to see God’s power through this process. This world we live in was created by God (Genesis 1), and what a privilege it is to honor and serve Him. Let’s always remember how incredibly wonderful and powerful God is, and also remember that if God is willing to put forth so much effort and design into an egg, how much more has/will He invested in us:

Behold the fowls of the air: for they sow not, neither do they reap, nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feedeth them. Are ye not much better than they (Matthew 6:26).

Let’s always strive to serve God to the best of our abilities:

Deuteronomy 13:4 Ye shall walk after the LORD your God, and fear him, and keep his commandments, and obey his voice, and ye shall serve him, and cleave unto him.

Romans 12:1: I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. 2: And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.