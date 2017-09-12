CH-September 12, 2017 Print This Post





By Charles Spurgeon



They weep no more — because they all are perfectly sanctified! No “evil heart of

unbelief” prompts them to depart from the living God. They are without fault

before His throne, and are fully conformed to His image! Well may they cease to

mourn — who have ceased to sin!

They weep no more — because all fear of change is past! They know that they are

eternally secure! Sin is shut out — and they are shut in! They dwell within a city

which shall never be stormed! They bask in a sun which shall never set! They

drink of a river which shall never run dry! They pluck fruit from a tree which shall

never wither!

Countless cycles may revolve — but eternity shall not be exhausted; and while

eternity endures, their immortality and blessedness shall co-exist with it. They are

forever with the Lord!

They weep no more — because every desire is fulfilled!

They cannot wish for anything — which they don’t already have in full possession.

Eye and ear, heart and hand, mind and imagination, desire and affection, all the

faculties — are completely satisfied!

As imperfect as our present ideas are of the things which God has prepared for

those who love Him — yet we know enough, by the revelation of the Spirit, that

the glorified saints are supremely blessed.

The joy of Christ, which is an infinite fullness of delight, is in them.

They bathe forever in the bottomless, shoreless sea of infinite blessedness!

That same joyful rest remains for us! It may not be far distant. Before long, the

weeping willow shall be exchanged for the palm-branch of victory! Sorrow’s

dewdrops will be transformed into the pearls of everlasting bliss!

“He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning

or crying or pain!” (Revelation 21:4)