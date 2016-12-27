Let Your Conversation Be As It Becometh The Gospel of Christ

RR-December 27, 2016 Print This Post





By Richard Baxter



We read in Titus 3:9, “But avoid foolish questions, and genealogies, and contentions, and strivings about the law; for they are unprofitable and vain.”

Avoid frequent disputes about lesser truths, and a religion that lies only in opinions. He whose religion is all in his opinions will be most frequently and zealously speaking his opinions,

and he whose religion lies in the knowledge and love of God and Christ will be most delightfully speaking of that happy time when he shall enjoy them.

He is a rare and precious Christian who is skillful to benefit from well-known truths.

Therefore, let me advise you who aspire after a heavenly life not to spend too much of your thoughts, time, zeal or speech upon disputes that less concern your souls.

When hypocrites are feeding on husks or shells, feed on the joys above.