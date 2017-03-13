God’s Instructions for Raising Children

CH-March 13, 2017 Print This Post





By Phillip Hale (From: Article Alley)



Children are a blessing from God. Many people treat them as if they are anything except a blessing. They’ll be more of a blessing if you apply God’s Word in the way you raise them. Stand on God’s Word folks. Believe His promises.

For he hath strengthened the bars of thy gates; he hath blessed thy children within thee. Psalm 147:13

Lo, children are an heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the womb is his reward.

As arrows are in the hand of a mighty man; so are children of the youth.

Happy is the man that hath his quiver full of them: they shall not be ashamed, but they shall speak with the enemies in the gate.. Psalms 127:3-5

The just man walketh in his integrity: his children are blessed after him. Proverbs 20:7

Blessed is every one that feareth the LORD; that walketh in his ways. For thou shalt eat the labour of thine hands: happy shalt thou be, and it shall be well with thee. Thy wife shall be as a fruitful vine by the sides of thine house: thy children like olive plants round about thy table. Behold, that thus shall the man be blessed that feareth the LORD. Psalms 128:1-4

A (wise) kid is a fantastic blessing, but a silly child will bring years of pain and grief. Foolish, unruly kids disregard their parents. Your children will give you the respect due you as a parent if you discipline, correct, and teach them as the Word of God teaches. Look after your children and be careful over their (friends) and whom they associate with.

The proverbs of Solomon. A wise son maketh a glad father: but a foolish son is the heaviness of his mother. Proverbs 10:1

A wise son maketh a glad father: but a foolish man despiseth his mother. Proverbs 15:20 A

Whoso keepeth the law is a wise son: but he that is a companion of riotous men shameth his father. Proverbs 28:7

The father of the righteous shall greatly rejoice: and he that begetteth a wise child shall have joy of him. Thy father and thy mother shall be glad, and she that bare thee shall rejoice. Proverbs 23:24-25

Take responsibility for the raising of your own children. You shape their future! Eli got in difficulty with God because he permitted his boys to do whatever they wanted to do. Unruly , untrained kids miss out on their inheritance -spiritual and material.

A foolish son is a grief to his father, and bitterness to her that bare him. Proverbs 17:25

A wise servant shall have rule over a son that causeth shame, and shall have part of the inheritance among the brethren. Proverbs 17:2

Don’t be startled when your kid does dumb stuff. They are kids! You’ll need patience and you will need to be consistent in your discipline and coaching -not just for a day -for years!

Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it. Foolishness is bound in the heart of a child; but the rod of correction shall drive it far from him. Proverbs 22:6,15

The rod and reproof give wisdom: but a child left to himself bringeth his mother to shame. Proverbs 29:15

Correct thy son, and he shall give thee rest; yea, he shall give delight unto thy soul. Proverbs 29:17

Withhold not correction from the child: for if thou beatest him with the rod, he shall not die.

Thou shalt beat him with the rod, and shalt deliver his soul from hell. My son, if thine heart be wise, my heart shall rejoice, even mine. Proverbs 23:13-15