CH-August 8, 2017





By Charles Spurgeon, 1883 (From “Flowers from a Puritan’s Garden”)



“A garrison is not free from danger, while it has an enemy lodged within!”

You may bolt all your doors, and fasten all your windows — but if the thieves have placed even a little child within doors who can draw the bolts for them — the house is still unprotected.

All the sea outside a ship cannot do it damage — until the water enters within.

Hence, it is clear that our greatest danger is from within. All the devils in Hell, and all tempters on earth could do us no injury — if there were no corruption in our nature. The sparks will fall harmlessly, if there is no tinder.

Alas, our heart is our greatest enemy — this is the little home-born thief!

Lord, save me from that evil man, myself!

“It is what comes from inside that defiles you. For from within, out of a person’s heart, come evil thoughts, sexual immorality, theft, murder, adultery, greed, wickedness, deceit, lustful desires, envy, slander, pride, and foolishness. All these vile things come from within; they are what defile you!” Mark 7:20-23