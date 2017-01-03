By Himself he Purged Our Sins

RR-January 3, 2017 Print This Post





By John Gill



The atonement for sin is made ONLY by Christ, our Great High Priest. He, Himself, and no other bore the believer’s sins, and He, Himself, purged them away.

By His sacrifice alone He expiated the sins of His people and accomplished our salvation, and of the people there were none to help nor assist Him.

Moses wrote, “And there shall be no man in the tabernacle of the congregation when the High Priest goes in to make an atonement in the Holy Place, until he come out”- Leviticus 16:17.

When the Shepherd was smitten by the sword of justice, the sheep were scattered and all His disciples forsook Him and fled.

There were none to appear FOR Him, nor stand BY Him–not in the least to lend an ASSISTING hand in the great work in which He was engaged.

He is the only Mediator between God and men, both of redemption and of intercession.

He alone is Saviour. To Him only are sinners to look for salvation, and He is to have all the glory.

He had no partner in the work of redemption, and He will have no rival in the honor of it.