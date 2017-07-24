Brethren in Unity

July 24, 2017

Hey Brother,

You may have noticed some changes on the Family Radio blog. Mainly that there are now two of them!

If you didn’t notice this, maybe it’s about time you should listen to the women in your life when they say, “You never pay attention.” We all have a tendency to do that, don’t we? I think as men, we sometimes get so focused on one thing at a time, we miss out on the changes happening all around us. Well, this is one change you should definitely pay attention to.

So why two blogs? It turns out men and women are sometimes a bit different. Who would have thought?! We wanted to create a place for women to talk about issues affecting women and a place for men to talk about issues affecting men. a bit different. Who would have thought?! We wanted to create a place for women to talk about issues affecting women and a place for men to talk about issues affecting men.

I’m always amazed how women can just sit down and instantly start sharing their thoughts, emotions, and fears with each other. I know women who will call up a friend just to have a good cry.

Us men, we aren’t like that. We bond through activity. We go on hikes to talk about our marriages. We play basketball to bring up problems at work. At a minimum, we need a coffee or some other beverage as an excuse to “get real” with other men. Some of the best conversations I’ve had have been over watching charred meat on a sizzling grill. Even as children, playing catch with your dad was more about the conversation between the throws than the ball being thrown.

We sometimes fight deep, meaningful community with other men, but boy do we need it, especially as Christians. Psalm 133:1 tells us, “Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!” Look at that exclamation point! We should not only seek out fellowship with other Christian men, we should be excited about it!

So why am I the one writing this blog? I’m at that point in my life where I’ve hit some of the big “male” milestones. I’ve been married a few years and had my first child. I’ve been laid off and had to explore who I am when my job no longer defines me. I’ve had several different career paths that have led me to very different communities, both very secular and very Christian. I’ve struggled with sins and overcame them through Christ. I’m old enough to talk to fellow husbands and dads, and I’m still young enough to have single male friends and even remember what being single was like (barely).

Do I have all the answers for Christian men? Not even close, and I’m not claiming to. But I’m a Christian man who’s striving to be better every day through the grace of our Lord Jesus. I’m constantly exploring, constantly learning, and constantly seeking the answers to life and my relationship with the Lord. In fact, I hope you guys will even give me some answers! That’s what the comments section below is for.

Let’s make this a community, a place where men can share without judgment, a place where we can search for answers, express our thoughts, and help each other in our walk with Christ. “How good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!” (Psalm 133:1).

How good indeed!

Kristopher Galuska

Family Radio Staff