By Charles Orr (from “Divine Realities”)



“Be an example to all believers in what you say, in the way you live, in your love, your faith, and your purity!” 1 Timothy 4:12

It is a serious thing to live!

The book of our life is not the making of our own character and destiny only — but it is also helping to make that of others.

There is a wondrous power in personal influence. Your life is helping to mold some other life — and often the one that is dearest to you. What we are — goes to help make another what they are. What we are — engraves itself upon the life of our friend or family. The conduct of the parents — is being written in the lives of the children!

We are either contributing to the world’s good — or evil. An evil man is a dangerous man — for he influences others.

We have no right to live as we please. Our children, our friend, our neighbor — has a right to demand a holy life from us — for their own sake.

The child has a right to say, “Father, for my sake I demand that you to live a pure life.” It is a wicked thing to start a child wrong in life — by our unholy conduct!

It is not an easy thing to heal the wound which our wrong conduct has made in the life of another. We may, by repentance and begging forgiveness, heal the wound — but it will be hard to remove the scar!

By God’s grace — you can make your future record clean and pure. Will you do it?

“And you yourself must be an example to them — by doing good works of every kind.” Titus 2:7