What it is to follow the Lamb?

(William Dyer, “Follow the Lamb”)



“These are the ones who follow the Lamb wherever He goes!” Revelation 14:4

To follow the Lamb wherever He goes — is to follow Him in four things:

1st, We follow the Lamb in His COMMANDMENTS. “If you love Me — you will keep My commandments!” John 14:15. “You are My friends — if you do what I command you.” John 15:14. Oh, beloved, we cannot follow the Lamb wherever He goes, unless we follow Him in His commandments! True Christians take as much delight in those precepts that enjoin holiness — as in those promises that assure happiness.

2ndly, We follow the Lamb in His TEACHING. “My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me! But they will never follow a stranger; in fact, they will run away from him because they do not recognize a stranger’s voice.” John 10:5, 27

3rdly, We follow the Lamb in His PROVIDENCE. Through all afflictions, all straits, all discouragements and sorrows whatever, though it is the way of death! We must forsake all to follow a crucified Christ, a condemned Christ, in bloody paths of sufferings — if He calls us to it! “For,” says Paul, “I am ready not to be bound only — but also to die at Jerusalem, for the name of the Lord Jesus Christ!” We must be willing to venture the loss of all for Him: our liberty, our estates, our relations, and our life itself! “We have forsaken all — and followed You!” Matthew 19:27

4thly, We follow the Lamb in His EXAMPLE. “I have given you an example that you also should do just as I have done for you.” John 13:15. “Christ has suffered for us, leaving us an example that we should follow in His steps.” 1 Peter 2:21. To follow in Christ’s steps — is to take Him for our example. We must not follow wicked men’s example, who walk in the broad way that leads to death, for “They are the children of their father the Devil, and they love to do the evil things he does!” John 8:44. But we must follow our head Christ, who went about doing good, Acts 10:38.

Now this is to follow the Lamb, wherever He goes:

in His commands,

in His teaching,

in His providences,

in His examples.