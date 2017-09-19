What is Prayer

CH-September 19, 2017 Print This Post





By William Huntington (from a letter to a friend)



Prayer is the blessed means which God has appointed to bring every grace from Christ to the believer. The believer is to let his requests be made known unto God, and for his encouragement God says that the prayer of the upright is His delight. Yes, He says that He loves to hear it. “Let Me hear your voice, let Me see your face! For your voice is pleasant, and you are lovely!”

Prayer is the casting of our cares and burdens on the Lord. It is the pouring out of the soul before Him, the presenting of our troubles to Him. Prayer is communing and corresponding with Christ—and receiving grace from His fullness to help in every time of need. It is keeping open the communion between the Lord and His people. Prayer is their way of paying morning and evening visits to the King of kings and Lord of lords! It is their means of cultivating and keeping up perfect friendship with a Friend who loves at all times—and therefore it should never be neglected.

Prayer is pouring out the soul unto God and placing before Him our troubles. It is “casting all our cares upon Him who cares for us.”—and our burdens upon Him in whom we have “righteousness and strength.” Prayer is opening the heart, the mind, and the mouth to Him who has said, “Call upon Me in the day of trouble! I will deliver you, and you shall glorify Me.” It is besieging the everlasting kingdom, moving the throne of grace and knocking importunately at the door of mercy— encouraged by the promise, “Knock and it shall be opened unto you.”

Prayer is the assuagement of grief, the easement of a burdened heart, and the vent of a joyful heart. It is the rich aroma of mystical incense, the overflowing of a living fountain, an all-prevailing sacrifice, and the delight of the Almighty! Moreover, prayer is the greatest, most blessed and most glorious privilege, with which perishing sinners ever were favored!

Prayer is God’s appointment, the Spirit’s gift, the believer’s privilege, and the scourge of Satan! Therefore, prize it and use it! God is well-pleased, and receives with pleasure, approbation, and delight—all who approach His throne of grace, sensible of their needs—in the name of Christ crucified. Hence faith in Christ becomes the only way of access to God—all other avenues are stopped up! The sword of justice is brandished to keep every other way to the tree of life closed. In Christ, we may come with boldness to the throne of grace; there is no obstacle, no hindrance, in this way. The sword of justice is sheathed, the law magnified, the ransom price paid, the devil dethroned, sin expiated, wrath endured, God well-pleased, sinners redeemed, enemies reconciled—that the Lord God might dwell among them!