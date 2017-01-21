QH-January 21, 2017 Print This Post





By Octavius Winslow



Beloved, what is Heaven? What is the final glory of the saints? It is the best place, the richest inheritance provided by the Father for the people ransomed and redeemed by the precious blood of His dear Son! And when we enter there, we shall enter as children welcomed to a Father’s home! It will be the best that God can give us! He will bestow upon us, who deserved the least — the best in His power to bestow:

the best Savior,

the best robe,

the best banquet,

the best inheritance.

In Heaven, there will be . . .

nothing more to taint,

nothing more to sully,

nothing more to embitter,

nothing more to wound,

no serpent to beguile,

no Eve to ensnare,

no spoiler to destroy,

no sin to defile,

no adversity to sadden,

no misunderstanding to alienate,

no tongue to defame,

no suspicion to chill,

no tear,

no sickness,

no death,

no parting.

It will be the best part of the pure, radiant, glorified universe which God will assign to His redeemed people!

Let the prospect cheer, sanctify, and comfort you! It will not be long that you are to labor and battle here on earth. It is but a little while that you are to occupy your present sphere of conflict, of trial, and of sorrow. The time is coming — oh, how fast it speeds! Soon the Lord Jesus Christ will bring you home to Heaven!

“In My Father’s house are many rooms; I am going there to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with Me — that you also may be where I am!” John 14:2-3