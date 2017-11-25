QH-November 25, 2017 Print This Post





From Thomas Reade’s, “Christian Experience”



What a treasure is the Word of God!

Here we have…

Light, to dissipate our darkness;

Truth, to guide us amid the mazes of error;

Consolations, to gladden us in a world of misery.

The Bible is…

the Revelation of our Father’s love;

the Expression of Jehovah’s grace to sinners;

the Depository of heavenly blessings;

the Charter of our highest privileges;

the Religion of true Christians;

the Glory of our churches;

the Poor Man’s Friend.

Everything sublime in conception, and tender in

expression, it is to be found in the sacred Scriptures.

The Eternal Jehovah has there revealed Himself as…

clothed with majesty and honor;

glorious in holiness, fearful in praises, doing wonders;

of purer eyes than to behold iniquity;

in whose sight the heavens are not clean.

In the sacred Scriptures, he has manifested forth his glory,

as mighty to save; forgiving iniquity, transgression, and sin.

In that blessed volume, Mercy is seen to arrest the

arm of Justice, and all the tenderness of the Father

is displayed in the person of the Son.

Love breathes throughout its sacred pages.