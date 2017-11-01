True food is doing God’s will

CH-November 1, 2017 Print This Post





By J. R. Miller (1840–1912)



John 4:34 – Jesus saith unto them, My meat is to do the will of him that sent me,

and to finish his work.

The life finds its true food in doing the will of God. Jesus taught the same truth in

his answer when tempted to make stones into bread. He said, “Man shall not live

by bread alone” [Matthew 4:4].

The disciples had left him hungry by a well. They came back and found him not needing food, and he explained it by saying, “My food is to do the will of him who sent me.” He had been feeding a starving soul, and that had fed his own hunger.

The secret of a well-nourished spiritual life is obedience and service. Sin never satisfies, for it is disobedience. Selfishness never satisfies, for only he who loves lives, and love seeks not its own, but always the other person’s. If we do the will of God we shall find food for our souls in every obedience and every sacrifice of love. If we would learn the secret of living without weariness, we must learn to do the will of God. This is the hidden manna which nourishes all who eat of it.