Triune Jehovah

We read in 1 Corinthians 1:19-25, “For it is written, I will destroy the wisdom of the wise, and will bring to nothing the understanding of the prudent. Where is the wise? where is the scribe? where is the disputer of this world? Hath not God made foolish the wisdom of this world? For after that in the wisdom of God, the world by wisdom knew not God, it pleased God by the foolishness of preaching to save them that believe. For the Jews require a sign, and the Greeks seek after wisdom. But we preach Christ crucified, unto the Jews a stumbling block, and unto the Greeks, foolishness, but unto them which are called, both Jews and Greeks, Christ, the power of God, and the wisdom of God. Because the foolishness of God is wiser than men, and the weakness of God is stronger than men.”

The Bible teaches that there is only one God, who is supreme over the whole universe.

Everything that exists, everything that occurs, is because of this one, omnipotent, omniscient, omnipresent God. The Bible also teaches that this One God is three Persons and that the One God is a Triune Being, or Trinity.

This is a mystery that goes beyond the limits of our understanding. But it is forced on us by the facts of God’s Word. John Wesley said, “Bring me a worm that can comprehend a man, and then I will show you a man that can comprehend the Triune God.”

There is a great deal in the Bible that we cannot fully understand. But why should we expect it to be otherwise? If we understood it all, that would mean that we were as great and wise as the one who authored it! Since the Bible is a revelation from God, it often brings us beyond the limits of our intelligence.