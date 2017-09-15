CH-September 15, 2017 Print This Post



By Octavius Winslow (from “My Times in God’s Hand!”)



We live in a world of mysteries! They…

meet our eye, awaken our inquiry, and baffle our investigation at every step.

Nature is a vast arcade of mysteries. Science is a mystery. Truth is a mystery.

Religion is a mystery. Our existence is a mystery. The future of our being is a

mystery.

And God, who alone can explain all mysteries, is the greatest mystery of all! How

little do we understand of the inexplicable wonders of a wonder working God,

“whose thoughts are a great deep,” and “whose ways are past finding out.”

But to God, nothing is mysterious. In His purpose, nothing is unfixed. In His

forethought, nothing is unknown. In His providence, nothing is contingent.

His glance pierces the future as vividly as it beholds the past. “He knows the end

from the beginning.”

All His doings are parts of a divine, eternal, and harmonious plan!

He may make ”darkness His secret place; His pavilion round about Him dark

waters;” and to human vision, His dispensations may appear gloomy, discrepant,

and confused. Yet He is “working all things after the counsel of His own will,” and

all is transparent and harmonious to His eye!