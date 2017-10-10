CH-October 10, 2017 Print This Post





By Thomas Watson (“The Beatitudes”, 1660)



“If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me”. Luke 9:23

Self-denial is the highest sign of a sincere Christian.

Hypocrites may have great knowledge and make large

profession—but it is only the true-hearted believer who

can deny himself for Christ.

Self-denial is the foundation of godliness, and if this

foundation is not well-laid, the whole building will fall.

If there is any lust in our souls which we cannot deny

—it will turn at length, either to scandal or apostasy.

Self-denial is the thread which must run along through

the whole work of piety.

A man must deny self-esteem. Every man by nature

has a high opinion of himself. He is drunk with spiritual

pride. A proud man disdains the cross. He thinks himself

too good to suffer. Oh deny self-esteem! Let the plumes

of pride fall off! Let us shake off this viper of pride!

A man must deny carnal self. This I take to be the

chief sense of the text. He must deny fleshly ease.

The flesh cries out for ease. It is loath to put its neck

under Christ’s yoke or stretch itself upon the cross. The

flesh cries out, “Oh! the cross of Christ is heavy! There

are nails in that cross which will lacerate, and fetch

blood!” We must deny our self-ease, and be as a deaf

adder, stopping our ears to the charmings of the flesh!

Those who lean on the soft pillow of sloth, will hardly

take up the cross.

This self-denying frame of heart is very hard. This is “to

pluck out the right eye.” It is easier to overcome men and

devils, than to overcome self. “Stronger is he who conquers

himself, than he who conquers the strongest walled city.”

SELF is the idol, and how hard it is to sacrifice this idol,

and to turn self-seeking into self-denial! But though it is

difficult—it is essential. A Christian must first lay down

self—before he can take up the cross.

Alas! how far are they from self-denial—who cannot deny

themselves in the least things; who in their diet or apparel,

instead of martyring the flesh—pamper the flesh! Instead of

taking up the cross—take up their cups! Is this self-denial—

to let loose the reins to the flesh? Oh Christians, as ever you

would be able to carry Christ’s cross, begin to deny yourselves.

“And every one that hath forsaken houses, or brethren, or sisters, or father, or mother, or wife, or children, or lands, for my name’s sake, shall receive an hundredfold, and shall inherit everlasting life.” Matthew 19:29.

Here is a very choice bargain!