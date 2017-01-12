The Work of God

RR-January 12, 2017 Print This Post





When we were born, we had nothing to do with our first birth. We didn’t ask to be born, we didn’t accept our parents. It was entirely an action of God. He worked through our mother and father to bring us forth.

God determines our sex, our skin color, our talents, our nationality, our everything.

The same holds true regarding our second birth. We had nothing to do with it. We couldn’t, because the Bible says, we are spiritually dead in our trespasses (Ephesians 2:1-5).

God calls us by His grace, not by any works that we have done.

Titus 3:5-7 asserts, “Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost, which he shed on us abundantly through Jesus Christ our Saviour, that being justified by his grace, we should be made heirs according to the hope of eternal life.”