The Tender Solicitude





By John MacDuff



“The very hairs of your head are all numbered.” —Matthew 10:30

What a “word” is this! All that befalls you, to the very numbering of your hairs, is known to God! Nothing can happen by accident or chance. Nothing can elude His inspection. The fall of the forest leaf—the fluttering of the insect—he annihilation of a world—all are equally noted by Him. Man speaks of great things and small things—God knows no such distinction.

How especially comforting to think of this tender solicitude with reference to His own covenant people—that He metes out their joys and their sorrows! Every sweet, every bitter is ordained by Him. Even “wearisome nights” are “appointed.” Not a pang I feel, not a tear I shed but is known to Him. What are called “dark dealings” are the ordinations of undeviating faithfulness. Man may err—his ways are often crooked; “but as for God, His way is perfect!” He puts my tears into His bottle. Every moment the everlasting arms are underneath and around me. He keeps me “as the apple of His eye.” He “bears” me as a man bears his own son!”

“He keeps the feet of His saints.” A hair of their head will not be touched. He leads sometimes darkly, sometimes sorrowfully; most frequently by cross and circuitous ways we ourselves would not have chosen; but always wisely, always tenderly.

“Therefore comfort one another with these words.”