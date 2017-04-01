QH-April 1, 2017 Print This Post





By Lachlan MacKenzie, “The Happy Man”



The happy man was born in the city of Regeneration in the parish of Repentance unto Life. He has a large estate in the county of Christian Contentment.

He was educated at the School of Obedience — and often does jobs of Self-denial.

He wears the garment of Humility, and has another suit to put on when he goes to Court, called the Robe of Christ’s Righteousness.

He is necessitated to travel through the world on his way to heaven—but he walks through it as fast as he can. All his business along the way—is to

make himself and others happy. He often walks in the valley of Self-Abasement, and sometimes climbs the mountains of Heavenly-mindedness.

He breakfasts every morning on Spiritual Prayer, and sups every evening on the same. He has food to eat, which the world knows nothing of—and his drink is the sincere milk of the Word of God.

Thus happy he lives—and happy he dies.

Happy is he who has… Gospel submission in his will, the love of God in his affections, true peace in his conscience, sincere Divinity in his breast, the Redeemer’s yoke on his neck, the vain world under his feet, and a crown of glory over his head!

Happy is the life of that man who… believes firmly, prays fervently,

walks patiently, labors abundantly, lives holily, dies daily, watches his heart, guards his senses, redeems his time,

loves Christ, and longs for glory!

“Happy is the man who does not walk in the counsel of the wicked, or stand in the way of sinners, or sit in the seat of mockers. But his delight is in the law of the LORD, and on his law he meditates day and night. He is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither. Whatever he does prospers.” Psalm 1:1-3