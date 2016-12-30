RR-December 30, 2016 Print This Post





By Thomas Watson



Christ is the most bountiful Physician. Other patients enrich their physicians, but here the Physician enriches the patient.

Christ elevates all His patients. He does not only cure them, but He brings them into a royal inheritance as we read about in 1 Peter 2:9, ‘But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvelous light.’

Christ does not only raise them from the bed, but to the THRONE. He gives the sick man not only health–but also Heaven.

Some beautiful devotional thoughts this morning, again from Thomas Watson, and that was entitled, “The Great Physician.” And indeed, we could say of that physician, how great Thou art!