The Gospel Call

Source: Mittelstadt, Jerry



God’s “drawing” process is what some theologians refer to as “irresistible grace”, but a better term that could be used is “irresistible calling” or “effectual calling”.

There is a general “Gospel call” that goes out to whole human race as a commandment of God: 1 John 3:23 “And this is His commandment, that we should believe on the Name of His Son Jesus Christ…” and “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved…” (Acts 16:31-32). But only the elect whom God is saving can “hear” and “obey” God’s “voice” which can be proved in the following verses:

Matthew 22:14 states, “For many are called, but few are chosen.”

We read in Matthew 7:13-14, “Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: {14} Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.”

Matthew 20:16 asserts, “So the last shall be first, and the first last: for many be called, but few chosen.”

Luke 13:23-30 we read, “Then said one unto him, Lord, are there few that be saved? And he said unto them, Strive to enter in at the strait gate: for many, I say unto you, will seek to enter in, and shall not be able. When once the master of the house is risen up, and hath shut to the door, and ye begin to stand without, and to knock at the door, saying, Lord, Lord, open unto us; and he shall answer and say unto you, I know you not whence ye are: Then shall ye begin to say, We have eaten and drunk in thy presence, and thou hast taught in our streets. But he shall say, I tell you, I know you not whence ye are; depart from me, all ye workers of iniquity. There shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth, when ye shall see Abraham, and Isaac, and Jacob, and all the prophets, in the kingdom of God, and you yourselves thrust out. And they shall come from the east, and from the west, and from the north, and from the south, and shall sit down in the kingdom of God. And, behold, there are last which shall be first, and there are first which shall be last.”

And 2 Peter 1:10 states, “Wherefore the rather, brethren, give diligence to make your calling and election sure: for if ye do these things, ye shall never fall:”

What these verses are telling us is that God must qualify those who are spiritually dead so that they can (and will) respond to the Gospel call by giving them spiritual “ears to hear”.