The Goal of Change

As we strive to “grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ” (2 Pet. 3:18), our goal as Christians is twofold. our first objective is to have the mind of Christ. Verse 13 of our text and Romans 8:28-29 reveal that we are to be growing and changing from the moment we are saved until the time when we will be glorified yet future. ‘Phis change involves putting on the mind of Christ (vv. 20-21, 32; 5:2; Phil. 2:5). How can we know the mind of Christ? First, we must be His children through faith alone in His perfect sacrifice and bodily resurrection. Second, we must be yielded to Christ as obedient children. Third, we must study the written Word of God in order to know the mind of the Living Word. To be genuinely “Christ-like” encompasses our thoughts, our motives and our actions. It is vital to know Christ’s will, revealed only in His Word, in order to think like Him.

When we study God’s Word and obey His will, we fulfill the second goal of the Christian life: to honor and glorify our Savior in everything we say, think and do. Ephesians 3:16-21 introduces us to the way in which we glorify the Lord—by changing daily as we are “strengthened with might by His Spirit in the inner man” (3:16). If our goal in life is to glorify our Savior—and it certainly should be—then we have no choice but to be continuously transforming into men and women who are fully yielded to Jesus Christ, who are putting off the lusts of the flesh and putting on the mind of Christ, With the Lord’s help, may each one of us strive to grow and change each day into the kind of Christian who brings honor and glory to our wonderful Savior.