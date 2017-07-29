The Coming Of The Lord

Sat-July 29, 2017 Print This Post





By Thomas Manton



The coming or return of Christ on Judgment Day is a truth well known, firmly believed, and earnestly desired by all the saints.

We read in Jude 14, ‘Behold the Lord cometh with ten thousand of his saints.’ David often mentioned it as a thing delighted in by believers; therefore, in a poetical, or rather prophetical strain, he calleth upon the heavens, earth, sea, and fields to rejoice ‘before the Lord, for he cometh, for he cometh to judge the earth; he shall judge the world with righteousness, and the people with his truth,’ Psalm 96:13; and again, Psalm 98:9, he calleth upon the creatures to rejoice ‘before the Lord, for he cometh to judge the earth; with righteousness shall he judge the world, and the people with equity;’ passages which relate, not only to the kingdom of the Messiah, as it is exercised now in the world, but also to His final act of judging, till which time they are not fully verified. Solomon bindeth the whole duty of man upon him by this consideration: Ecclesiastes 12:13-14, ‘Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the whole duty of man;’ for God shall bring every work into judgment, with every secret thing, whether it be good or whether it be evil. And the apostles, when they went abroad to [preach the Gospel to] the world, usually began with this point.