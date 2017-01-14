The Christian Journey

QH-January 14, 2017 Print This Post





(Adapted from Mary Winslow’s, “Life in Jesus”)



Life is a journey, often a short one, and always uncertain.

But there is another journey.

The believer is traveling through a waste howling

wilderness, to another and a glorious region, where

ineffable delight and happiness await us.

The road is narrow, the entrance strait, so strait

that thousands miss it and perish in the wilderness.

But true believers, under the teaching and convoy

of the Holy Spirit, find it and walk in it.

The King, in His infinite love and compassion, has

made a hedge about them, separating and defending

them from the many beasts of prey that lurk around

them; and although they hear their howlings and

behold their threatenings, they are safe from their power.

But their strongest foe is within themselves; a heart

deceitful above all things and desperately wicked. From

this there is no escape but by constant watchfulness, and

earnest cries to their best Friend and Guide for protection.

Were it not for this faithful Guide, how often, discouraged

by reason of the way, would they turn back!

But He….

watches over them by night and by day,

strengthens them when weak,

upholds them when falling,

encourages them when cast down,

defends them when attacked,

provides for them when in need,

leads them by living streams, and

causes them there to lie down in pleasant

pastures, and on sunny banks.

And as they advance they obtain brighter views of

the good land they are nearing, and they long to see

the King in His beauty, and the land that is yet very

far off, and to meet those that have already arrived

on that happy shore.