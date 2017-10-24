CH-October 24, 2017 Print This Post





(unknown author – speaking about the power and glory of the Bible, and why we

should read it often)



2 Timothy 3:16-17 “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for

doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: That the

man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works.”

This book contains: the mind of God, the state of man, the way of salvation, the

doom of lost sinners, and the happiness of believers.

Its doctrine is holy, its precepts are binding, its histories are true, and its decisions

are immutable.

It contains… light to direct you, food to support you, and comfort to cheer you.

This book is… the traveler’s map, the pilgrim’s staff, the pilot’s compass, the

soldier’s sword, and the Christian’s charter.

Here Heaven is open — and the gates of Hell are disclosed.

Christ is the grand subject, our good is its design, and the glory of God is its end.

This book should… fill the memory, rule the heart, and guide the feet.

It is… a mine of wealth, health to the soul, and a river of pleasure.

It… involves the highest responsibility, will reward the greatest labor, and

condemn all who trifle with its sacred contents.

Read it to be wise, believe it to be safe, and practice it to be holy.

Read it… slowly, frequently, and prayerfully.

This Book — the Book of Books, the Book of God, the Bible — is the revelation of

God to man!