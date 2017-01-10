Ten Guidelines for Husbands & Wives

CH-January 10, 2017 Print This Post





Author unknown



Ten Commandments for the Twenty First Century Husband

1. You will put your wife before your mother, your father, your son, and your daughter, for your wife is your lifelong companion.

2. Abuse not your body by overeating, by tobacco, or drink, that your days may be many and healthful in the presence of your loved ones.

3. Permit neither your business nor your hobby to make of you a stranger to your children, for the most precious gift a man gives his family is his time.

4. Forget not the virtue of cleanliness.

5. Make not your wife a beggar, but share willingly with her your worldly goods.

6. Forget not to say “I love you,” for even though your love be constant your wife does yearn to hear these words.

7. Remember that the approval of your wife is worth more than the admiring glances of a hundred strangers. Cleave to her and forsake all others.

8. Keep your home in good repair, for out of it comes the joys of old age.

9. Forgive with grace, for who among us does not need to be forgiven?

10. Honor the Lord all the days of your life, and your children will rise up and call you blessed.

Ten Commandments for Wives

1. Carefully guard your health so you can always greet your husband with a smile.

2. Never nag or complain.

3. Do not worry about things which you cannot change.

4. Do not spend all your time scrubbing, cleaning, and dusting the house.

5. Love your husband and children more than your house.

6. Know how to prepare good, nutritious food and keep it on the table.

7. Know the limitations of your husband’s income and do not try to keep up with the Jones’s or others.

8. Do not buy a hat or hairdo or wig that makes your husband unhappy.

9. Remember that at times silence is golden.

10. Do not drive the automobile from back or side seat.