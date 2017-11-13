Taking a Break with God

November 13, 2017

Hey Brother,

Are you tired? I’m tired. I’m tired because my son was sick and kept us up three nights in a row. I’m tired of debating politics on social media. I’m tired of conservatives hating liberals and liberals hating conservatives. I’m tired of racism. I’m tired of hearing about natural disasters around the world. I’m tired of sin. AND… I’m tired of Taco Bell calling their yellow sauce “cheese” (you aren’t fooling anyone, Taco Bell)!

Being an adult is just… [sigh]… tiring. Isn’t it? Some days I wish I could go back to the days where my biggest concern was whether my mom was putting carrots in my lunch box instead of pudding (Why, Mom? Why?!). But we can’t just revert to our childlike ways and hide from the world’s problems. As Christian men, we are to be leaders and work for the good and sanctification of all.

The Bible says, “And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not” (Galatians 6:9). I don’t know about you, but sometimes it feels like I might faint. Not in the classic movie damsel way of course. This is a blog for men after all. We faint the manly way, by eating a big dinner and passing out on the couch while our wives fold laundry and binge ‘90s sitcoms on Netflix.

Why does this happen? If we are doing good and seeking God, why are we so exhausted? Why do we grow “weary in well doing?” The answer lies in where we draw our strength. Do you draw strength from your knowledge of the Bible? Do you draw strength from your ability to be strong physically and be a servant for your neighbors? Do you draw strength from your ability to plan and organize a Bible study? You shouldn’t. The problem with everything I just listed is that they were all about your strength and your abilities even when doing good. Your strength should not come from your ability to do anything. Your strength should be in God.

Ephesians 6:10 “Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.”

Even when we are doing good and following the Lord, we can grow weary if we are trying to do it all in our own strength instead of His. Now you may say, “That’s great. I’ve heard that before. How do I find strength in the Lord?”

Well, let me answer your question by asking a question. In normal physical life, when your body is tired, how do you renew your strength? This isn’t a trick question.

You rest! You sleep. You eat nourishing food. Why do we think it would be any different for our spiritual strength?

When we are spiritually weary, we renew our strength by resting in the Lord. “The sabbath was made for man, and not man for the sabbath” (Mark 2:27). God knew we needed rest in Him. He gave us a whole day for it!

We nourish our souls by feasting on the Bread of Life through the Word of God. After all, “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God” (Matthew 4:4). How often do you rest in God’s Word? How often are you nourished by it?

When you start feeling exhausted, rest in the Lord! Be reinvigorated by His Word. Remind yourself, “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me” (Philippians 4:13). Because, Brother, we need to do good. The world needs more good. “Let us do good unto all men, especially unto them who are of the household of faith” (Galatians 6:10).

And grab some tacos on the way. It may not be real, but that Taco Bell cheese sauce is delicious!

Kristopher Galuska

Family Radio Staff

P.S. This post was in no way sponsored by Taco Bell. We are entirely listener-supported, so please donate! That being said, if Taco Bell is listening and you’d like to send free tacos, please leave a comment below!