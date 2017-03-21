The Subtle Sin of Syncretism

CH – March 21-March 24, 2017 Print This Post





By David R. Reid



2 Kings 17: 30: And the men of Babylon made Succoth-benoth, and the men of Cuth made Nergal, and the men of Hamath made Ashima, 31: And the Avites made Nibhaz and Tartak, and the Sepharvites burnt their children in fire to Adrammelech and Anammelech, the gods of Sepharvaim. 32: So they feared the LORD, and made unto themselves of the lowest of them priests of the high places, which sacrificed for them in the houses of the high places. 33: They feared the LORD, and served their own gods, after the manner of the nations whom they carried away from thence.

2 Kings 17: 39: But the LORD your God ye shall fear; and he shall deliver you out of the hand of all your enemies. 40: Howbeit they did not hearken, but they did after their former manner. 41: So these nations feared the LORD, and served their graven images, both their children, and their children’s children: as did their fathers, so do they unto this day.

Introduction:

Syncretism is the fusion of different forms of practice or belief. Syncretism is not a sin when biblical truth and moral standards are not involved. The fact that Mexican culture and American culture are so intertwined that tacos are just as American as Mexican is syncretism, but it is not sinful syncretism. The fact that baseball is just as much Japanese as American and the martial arts are now as American as Asian is syncretism, but it is not sinful syncretism. However, when vestiges of pagan religions and unbiblical beliefs and practices are mixed in and fused with the gospel of Jesus Christ, it is not only syncretism—it is sinful syncretism.

Sinful syncretism is subtle. It doesn’t happen overnight. Changes usually occur slowly and insidiously. Little by little the culture drifts away from God and His standards. This is exactly what happened in the 8th century B.C. when the northern kingdom of Israel was conquered by the Assyrians. The sinful syncretism that resulted is a lesson from history for growing Christians today.

Background Notes:

King Hoshea was the last of the kings who ruled over the northern kingdom of Israel. After assassinating King Pekah (2 Kings 15:28), Hosea reigned from the capital city of Samaria, when the northern kingdom fell to the Assyrian Empire. In 2 Kings 17:2 we read that King Hosea “did that which was evil in the sight of the LORD, but not as the kings of Israel that were before him.”

Shalmaneser of Assyria forced Hoshea to pay annual tribute or taxes (v3). After making a treaty with Egypt, however, Hoshea refused to pay the tribute to Assyria. This treaty failed to provide protection for Israel, and Shalmaneser invaded and besieged the heavily fortified capital. The city of Samaria finally fell to Sargon II, Shalmaneser’s successor. According to Assyrian records which were found by archaeologists, Sargon carried Israeli captives into exile and resettled them in Assyria. They never returned from captivity.

Doctrinal Points:

1. Rebellion against God leads to captivity. Verses 17-23 explain why God allowed the downfall and captivity of the northern kingdom of Israel. Instead of getting rid of all the pagan practices that had infiltrated the land given to them by the Lord, Israel adopted the idols, the pagan rituals, and the false gods behind them. They broke all the commandments of the Mosaic covenant. They “sold themselves” to the worship of the golden calves (v16). They became involved in astrology, sorcery and other occult practices. They even practiced the horrible pagan ritual of sacrificing their children “in the fire” to false pagan gods (v17).

In His grace, God sent warnings to His people to forsake their evil ways. He allowed foreign powers to plunder and afflict them. He sent prophets to speak His message and plead with His people to repent, forsake their false gods, and turn back to Him. But they “persisted in all the sins… and did not turn away from them… so the people of Israel were taken from their homeland into exile in Assyria” (v22-23).

This truth is just as true today. People think that they can gain personal fulfillment by ignoring or “reinterpreting” God’s moral standards in order to free themselves of any restraint. But ironically, the very opposite is true. Unwittingly, people who rebel against God become captives to their sin and to Satan. Ephesians 2:1-3 makes an unbeliever’s situation very clear: unbelievers are dead in sin and captives of Satan. “And you hath he quickened, who were dead in trespasses and sins; Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience: Among whom also we all had our conversation in times past in the lusts of our flesh, fulfilling the desires of the flesh and of the mind; and were by nature the children of wrath, even as others.” Christians can gradually stray away from the Lord into sin in the areas of false doctrine, or undue emphasis on worldly security, or various types of immoral sexual practice. In 2 Timothy 2:25-26, Paul urged Timothy to instruct these people, “In meekness instructing those that oppose themselves; if God peradventure will give them repentance to the acknowledging of the truth; And that they may recover themselves out of the snare of the devil, who are taken captive by him at his will.” Rebellion against God leads to captivity.

2. Rebellion against God leads to syncretism.

Syncretism is the fusion of different forms of belief or practice. In 2 Kings 17:24-41 we read that the Assyrians not only took some of the people of Israel away to Assyria as captives, but they repopulated the land with peoples from other areas of the Assyrian Empire. Intermarriage took place, and this mixed race became known as the “Samaritans.” This was the origin of the Samaritan people, who are mentioned in the New Testament at the time of Christ and the apostles, and who are still in existence today in north central Israel.

The fusion that took place between the people of Israel and the foreign settlers was not just the physical fusion of intermarriage. A fusion of religion took place as well. The Jewish people who were left in Israel should have returned to the Lord and taught the Law of God to the new residents. Instead, they joined in the worship of the foreign gods that the new settlers brought to the land. Because of Israel’s worship of false gods, the Lord allowed lions to come down from the hills and kill some of the new residents of Samaria. When the king of Assyria heard this, he decided to placate the “god of the land” by ordering that one of the priests who had been taken captive be sent back to teach the people what “the god of the land requires” (v27). Unfortunately this “priest” had most likely been a priest who had served at the golden calf shrine established by Jeroboam I at Bethel, and thus was neither willing nor able to teach anyone what the Law of God required.

As a result, religious syncretism took place. “So they feared the LORD, and made unto themselves of the lowest of them priests of the high places, which sacrificed for them in the houses of the high places. They feared the LORD, and served their own gods, after the manner of the nations whom they carried away from thence.” (v32-33). This was a direct violation of the First Commandment: “Thou shalt have no other gods before Me.” Rebellion against God leads to sinful syncretism—then and today.

In many countries around the world today we can find religious syncretism—a fusion of Christianity and vestiges of pagan religions. Why? Because of rebellion against the First Commandment. Other gods were not completely removed. For example, festivals for pagan gods or seasonal revelries were “christianized” to allow “traditional” or “ethnic” sinful celebrations to continue. This is the subtle sin of syncretism at work.

Practical Application:

Watch out for syncretism in your own life!

Syncretism has a “ripple-down” effect. What’s forbidden in one generation is tolerated by the culture in the next generation and becomes acceptable and part of the culture in the following generation. The negative aspects of syncretism become less noticeable, and a practice which is not acceptable to the Lord becomes more acceptable by Christians as time goes by.

Let’s take a familiar example. What does Christmas mean to you? Is it a profusion of gifts and Christmas trees and parties and decorated homes—and also a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ? Are you practicing a form of syncretism?

Let’s ask ourselves what our words and actions signal to our children and grandchildren and our unsaved friends. Are we reflecting a message of truth, or a mixed and confusing message? Is the birth of Jesus Christ and the astounding truth of the Incarnation fused with the materialism of our culture? While gift-giving and holiday decor are not wrong in themselves, excess in these areas can drown out the message of “Immanuel,” that is “God with us.” We must be clear in our own minds so that we are able to pass on the unadulterated truth to the next generation, and give a clear witness to our friends and colleagues.

Another example of syncretism is the insidious fusion of Christianity with the “culture of success.” Satan has effectively used the “success syndrome” to undermine Christians in our country. It’s easy to rationalize our desire to be “successful.” Our culture says, “If you’re not prosperous and affluent, you’re a nobody, and who wants to listen to a nobody?” Or, “the more money you have, the more you can give to the Lord.” And a variety of TV preachers tell us that “God wants His children to be healthy and wealthy.”

However, 1 Timothy 6 teaches that “they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition. For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” (v9-10). And notice that these verses don’t apply to unbelievers only! Look at the end of verse 10: “some coveted after, they have erred from the faith” In Matthew 6:24, Jesus very pointedly taught that mixing God and materialism is impossible. “You cannot serve both God and Money.” What “god” do I serve?

We need to ask ourselves—what message am I communicating to my neighbors? To my coworkers? To my family? Are the desires and goals for my life any different than an unbeliever? What are my aspirations and goals for my children? Is my emphasis on financial security and desire for personal possessions sending a mixed message of syncretism to the next generation? How will the ripple-down effect of syncretism in my life affect the next generation?

Spiritrual syncretism is insidious and disastrous. Watch out for syncretism in your own life!