RR-January 2, 2017





By John Kennedy, from “The Father’s Drawing”



We read in Ephesians 2:1, “And you hath he quickened, who were dead in trespasses and sins.”

“Dead in trespasses and in sins” is the description given of every one as he is “by nature.”

Now if there is any exercise that is impossible to a spiritually dead sinner, it is a movement towards God—it is coming to Christ.

This was the doctrine of Christ to Nicodemus. John 3:3 states, “Except a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God,” and this is plainly declared in the words of John 1:12,13 which tells us that “as many as received” Christ, even they “that believed on His name” “were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God.”