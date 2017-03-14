Shining Lights

CH-March 14-March 17, 2017 Print This Post





By David R. Reid



Matthew 5:13 Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost his savour, wherewith shall it be salted? it is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men.

14 Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid.

15 Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house.

16 Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.

On a clear night the lights from a distant city can be seen for miles, and if the city is on a hill nothing will hide its light. Even in biblical times, long before the advent of electricity, the night fires of a city located on a hill emitted light which could be seen for a considerable distance. A number of hills around the Sea of Galilee in Jesus’ time were topped by cities whose lights were clearly visible on the night horizon. The people to whom Jesus was speaking would have been very familiar with these lights.

The lamps used to light first century houses were small ceramic vessels containing olive oil and a floating wick. When lit, the lamp was either set on an appropriate shelf or on a well-positioned lampstand where it could “give light to everyone in the house.” While the first century lamp was not as bright or convenient as our modern incandescent or fluorescent lights, it gave adequate light as long as the wick was kept trimmed and the lampstand was put in a central place. Because these lamps required fire to light, they were not put out when the household went to bed. Instead they were dimmed by placing a bowl or a measuring container over the lamp. This is what our Lord had in mind when He spoke the words of Matthew 5:15.

What is the thrust of Jesus’ comments about a city on a hill being visible and a lamp in a house giving light? It’s quite obvious from the context that He doesn’t want His followers and their message of truth to be hidden. He wants His light bearers to let their message shine brightly so that there will be no confusion in the world as to what the truth is and where it is to be found.

John 1.4 In him was life; and the life was the light of men. 5 And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not. 6 There was a man sent from God, whose name was John. 7 The same came for a witness, to bear witness of the Light, that all men through him might believe. 8 He was not that Light, but was sent to bear witness of that Light. 9 That was the true Light, which lighteth every man that cometh into the world.

The purpose of light is to reveal what’s in darkness (the function of a lamp), and to give direction (the function of a beacon or a light on a hill). As the light of the world, Christians have a dual responsibility. We are to be brightly shining lamps that make plain the truth that is concealed by spiritual darkness, as well as clear beacons that warn of spiritual danger and point the way to all who will take notice. “That ye may be blameless and harmless, the sons of God, without rebuke, in the midst of a crooked and perverse nation, among whom ye shine as lights in the world;” (Philippians 2:15).

Thus, as the light of the world, Christians have the two-fold mission of exposing right and wrong and of being a reference point to determine right and wrong. In verse 15 we see that our assignment is to reveal the truth. Without spiritual light, people cannot clearly distinguish truth from error or right from wrong, just as people in a dark house can’t see where it’s safe to walk and whether there are cobwebs in the corners. In verse 14 we are told to maintain a testimony which becomes a reference point in this dark world. As hilltop cities become night beacons which can be seen for miles and used as a compass directional point, so our Christian communication (verbal and non-verbal) should shine–it should stand out and be so obvious that people groping in spiritual and moral darkness can get a bearing on what is right and wrong and be pointed in the right direction.

Remember that the Lord’s main point about our light, whether in the house or on the hilltop, is that we are not to hide it! The Lord Himself has set us on a hill and on a lampstand–not to be hidden or dimmed, but to shine out! This is so important, because only true Christians are the light of the world. Hindus, Buddhists, Muslims, Mormons, cultists of all sorts, new agers of every variety, religious gurus and shamans, “good” and sincere people, and any and all other self-proclaimed “light”-bearers are not the light of the world. They are not even a small part of the light. In fact, they are part of the darkness! Their philosophies may sound very enlightening and they may appear to be good role models, but according to Scripture this is only an illusion. “13 For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ. 14 And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. 15 Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.” (2 Corinthians 11:13-¬15).

Notice from these verses in 2 Corinthians that the false lights can actually appear to be “Christians,” and are actually involved in “Christian” service. No wonder our lights must be shining brightly and not even partially hidden. How tragic if people in this dark world are led astray by false “light” because the true light is too dim to be noticed. Gropers in darkness will generally turn to the brightest light available. Many who are seeking enlightenment are going the wrong way, because false guides don’t hide their “light.” They take every opportunity to talk to anyone who will listen and respond to their ideas of spiritual and moral “enlightenment.” Many of these false “lights” truly believe that they are helping others and bettering themselves, but they are deluded. What an awesome responsibility we Christians have. We must not hide our light–we must do everything we possibly can to let it shine out so that the evil and error of this dark world is exposed and people will know which direction is the right way to turn.

“But,” you may say, “shouldn’t we be careful not to be too out-spoken? People could be offended and turn away from us and from the truth. Shouldn’t we build relationships with them and share the truths of Christianity only when they ask us or when it is non-threatening to them?” Perhaps we could build a case for this position if the Lord had only given us verse 15 of our text. Lifestyle evangelism or relationship evangelism is, in many ways, like the lamp in the house. And bringing a friendly, truth-revealing “lamp” into a relationship is certainly part of being “the light of the world.”

But verse 14 clearly indicates that we are to proclaim the truth publicly as well as privately. A city is not built on a hill for concealment purposes. In fact, its light cannot be hidden. The Lord has not placed us in this world to wear camouflage! He has “set us on a hill” and our light is to be seen. Building relationships and earning the right to be heard through lifestyle evangelism are very important. “Fire and brimstone sermons” should not characterize our testimony, nor should our “beacon” be like the high beam of headlights that annoy and anger other drivers. But in a dark world where the majority of people around us are lost, God wants our testimony to shine out not only “in the house” but “on the hill.” It should shine out for great distances and to many people. It goes without saying that there will be numerous times when people will be offended at the truth and not want to hear the truth and turn away from the truth. After all, Jesus did say that people “love darkness rather than light because their deeds are evil” (John 3:19). If we are going to obey the Lord, however, our lifestyle evangelism must include public proclamation of the truth as well as the more private sharing of the truth in caring relationships. At the present time, would you say that your individual witness (or the testimony of your Christian fellowship or ministry) is like the light of a city on a hill, or is it like the small warm glow of a lamp in the home? To be true to our Lord’s command, our light must be like both!

Where do good works fit in with the Christian commission of being the light of the world? At first glance verse 16 might seem to indicate that our good works are essentially the light that should identify us. But notice that this verse draws a distinction between our good deeds and our light. They work together but are not identical. Our light should draw people’s attention to our good works. “Let your light shine…that they may see your good deeds…” Light refers primarily to the proclamation of truth from our lips, while good works refers to the activity of our lives. Notice further in verse 16 that our light should draw people’s attention to our good works in such a way that people are directed towards God. Our light is not to be used to show off our good works so that people praise us. As a result of our verbal testimony people are not to hear about our good deeds but see them and praise God. Good works should be the natural, almost subconscious, outcome of our faith. If our light is shining out and not hidden, any praise of our activity will logically and reasonably be given only to God.

It is because Jesus is the Light of the world (John 8:12), that Christians are the light of the world. When we became Christians we not only received forgiveness of sins, we also received new light and life in Christ. We have come to know the Lord Jesus not only as the Way, but also as the Truth and the Life. (See John 14:6.) Because He is the Truth within us, we are the light of the world. “For God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ.” (2 Corinthians 4:6). Because Christ is the Life within us, our good deeds are more than humanistic good works. Thus the source of both our light and our good works is the life of Christ within us. Our proclamation and performance are distinct, but must go together. If there is no walk to back up our talk, our “light” may be a mere profession of faith–only mental assent to the truth. (See 2 Corinthians 13:5.) On the other hand, good works without the light of verbal testimony could merely be humanistic good deeds, and could even contribute to the darkness by failing to bring the true light into dark places!

Let’s follow the perfect model of our Lord. His good works were always associated with His poignant words. His love for people never caused Him to water down God’s righteous standards. He boldly proclaimed the truth to the multitudes; He gently shone light into dark lives in one-on-one relationships. He continued to shine in a dark world even when He was misunderstood and persecuted, and we can expect the same response if we let our light shine out. (See verses 10¬-12.)

Matthew 5.10 Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness’ sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. 11 Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake. 12 Rejoice, and be exceeding glad: for great is your reward in heaven: for so persecuted they the prophets which were before you.

But the good news is that some people will respond to the Light!. So let’s not cover our lamps because of compromise or laziness. Let’s not climb down from the hill where the Lord has placed us because of fear or ridicule. And let us not hinder the light of other believers in the body of Christ. We must make every effort to let the true light shine out clearly in this very dark world.

Ephesians 5.8 For ye were sometimes darkness, but now are ye light in the Lord: walk as children of light: 9 (For the fruit of the Spirit is in all goodness and righteousness and truth;) 10 Proving what is acceptable unto the Lord. 11 And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them. 12 For it is a shame even to speak of those things which are done of them in secret. 13 But all things that are reproved are made manifest by the light: for whatsoever doth make manifest is light. 14 Wherefore he saith, Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light.