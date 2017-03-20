CH-March 2, 2017 Print This Post





Genesis 49:10-12

The Scriptures abound with descriptive names of our Lord and Savior, and an exhaustive study would fill volumes. Our desire over the next few days is to consider a few of these wonderful names and receive a blessing in return.

Shiloh: “The sceptre shall not depart from Judah, nor a lawgiver from between his feet, until Shiloh come; and unto Him shall the gathering of the people be” (v. 10). This name describes the attribute of peace that pours forth from our Lord. The roots of the unusual name Shiloh are anchored in thoughts of peace, rest and resulting prosperity. Anticipating the difficult path the nation of Israel would trod, Jacob prophetically encouraged his son Judah with the promise of One who not only brings peace but is, in His person, the Prince of Peace. The context points to both the first and second comings of Christ. Notice verse 11. More than 16 centuries before the Lord Jesus Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem on an “ass’s colt” and more than 36 centuries before our Savior washes “His garments in wine, and His clothes in the blood of grapes” (Rev. 19:13), the patriarch Jacob foretold the two comings of the “Prince of Peace.”

As foretold, Shiloh did come upon an “ass’s colt,” on a course that ultimately led to the cross. The yet-awaited second coming will present Him as “King of Kings” and ”Prince of Peace.” In order far “Shiloh” to truly bring peace to men, Calvary had to be the first appearing (Rom. 5:1). The one who by faith in Christ has experienced the blessings of “Shiloh” in his own heart now awaits the second appearing of Shiloh when this sin-cursed world will finally be given true peace and prosperity (Psa. 72:7)