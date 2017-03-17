I Shall Come Forth the Finer

CH-March 17, 2017 Print This Post





Job experienced untold sorrow and suffering (Job 23:1-17). Only one who has gone through a time of intense physical hardship, or has lost those near and dear can even begin to grasp what Job must have been called upon to endure. Even Job’ s supposed friends were no more than “miserable comforters” (16:2), and his own wife was no better when she came through with the less-than-encouraging advice to “curse God, and die” (2:9). Yet, even in all this, “did not Job sin with his lips” (2:10); he did not question the faithfulness of God even though He must have seemed so far away.

Job had faith, even when his world came crashing down around him. “I know that thou canst do every thing, and that no thought can be withholden from thee” (42:2). “But he knoweth the way that I take: when he hath tried me, I shall come forth as gold” (23:10). God was able to deliver Job from his sore trial: he admitted that. Yet he also believed that if God chose rather to allow him to continue suffering in the flesh, he would come forth the finer. Yes, God is at work, even when the refiner’s fire of adversity is white hot and unrelenting, “For he performeth the thing that is appointed for me: and many such things [the difficult things we often do not understand] are with him” (23:14).

God knows what He is doing. Are we suffering affliction? Remember Job. Remember the promises (1 Peter 1:6-9; 5:10; 2 Corinthians 12:9,10).