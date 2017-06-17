The Revelation of God’s Righteousness

Sat.-June 17, 2017 Print This Post





By James Haldane



THE heavens declare the glory of God, and the firmament sheweth his handiwork. Every part of creation proclaims the character of Him who called it into existence; but the introduction of sin into the world has given rise to a far more glorious exhibition of the depth of the riches both of the wisdom and goodness of God. In the Gospel, JEHOVAH is revealed, not only as the Ruler of the universe maintaining the unsullied purity of his moral government, by a more awful display of His justice, than if the whole human race had been left to perish; but also, as the Saviour of sinners, providing means by which the most guilty of the sons of men, debased, degraded, and condemned as they are, may be restored to the favor and friendship and image of God. It was the contemplation of this wonderful scheme, which led the apostle (under inspiration) to exclaim, “I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ; for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth, to the Jew first, and also to the Greek. For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith; as it is written, The just shall live by faith,” Romans 1:16-17.