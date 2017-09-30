The Resurrections of Life and Damnation

Sat-September 30, 2017 Print This Post





In John 5:29 we find this pronouncement, “And shall come forth; they that have done good, unto the resurrection of life; and they that have done evil, unto the resurrection of damnation.” The Resurrection of the Lord Jesus proves the absolute certainty that every Christian will to go Heaven and every non-Christian will be in Hell forever. One might be quick to surmise that this verse is somehow teaching that good works are required to get into the Kingdom of God – but nothing could be further from the truth!

We understand from the whole Bible that our good works can only accomplish one thing: Send us to Hell! That is why Titus 3:5-7 exclaims, “Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost; Which he shed on us abundantly through Jesus Christ our Saviour; That being justified by his grace, we should be made heirs according to the hope of eternal life.”

Well, where do good works enter in? Let’s look at the very next verse. Titus 3:8 informs us that good works result from and occur after salvation: “This is a faithful saying, and these things I will that thou affirm constantly, that they which have believed in God might be careful to maintain good works. These things are good and profitable unto men.” They are good works because it is God who works in the lives of believers for His good pleasure according to Philippians 2:13.

John 5:29 which we read earlier is making the point that Judgment Day will be a wonderful day for all true believers because they will receive their glorified spiritual bodies in which they will then be joined in eternal matrimony to their Husband, the Lord Jesus Christ. 1 Peter 1:3 affirms the glorious hope that has become the believer’s inheritance: “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, which according to his abundant mercy hath begotten us again unto a lively [living] hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead…”