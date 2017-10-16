Responsibilities Of A Host And Guest

CH-October 16, 2017 Print This Post
From the blog of Jason Young
After spending time with my friends Aaron and Megan Keyes, I was inspired to think about how to be a remarkable host and guest.
Have you ever hosted someone in your home or served a guest at your church? If so, how would your guest grade you?
Here are a six tips on how to be a great host:
- Approach the guest
- Meet the guest’s needs
- Feel personally responsible for the guest
- Be cheerful to the guest
- Help the guest feel at home
- Remain flexible
- What kind of host are you?
Have you ever been the guest in a home or at a church? Of course. Did you know there are certain behaviors a guest should demonstrate?
Here are four tips on how to be a great guest:
Comply with requests of the host
Express gratitude
Remain flexible
If you have children, watch that they honor the “rules” too
What kind of guest are you?