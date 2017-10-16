Responsibilities Of A Host And Guest

CH-October 16, 2017 Print This Post

From the blog of Jason Young

After spending time with my friends Aaron and Megan Keyes, I was inspired to think about how to be a remarkable host and guest.

Have you ever hosted someone in your home or served a guest at your church? If so, how would your guest grade you?

Here are a six tips on how to be a great host:

Approach the guest

Meet the guest’s needs

Feel personally responsible for the guest

Be cheerful to the guest

Help the guest feel at home

Remain flexible

What kind of host are you?

Have you ever been the guest in a home or at a church? Of course. Did you know there are certain behaviors a guest should demonstrate?

Here are four tips on how to be a great guest:

Comply with requests of the host

Express gratitude

Remain flexible

If you have children, watch that they honor the “rules” too

What kind of guest are you?