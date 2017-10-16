+

Responsibilities Of A Host And Guest

After spending time with my friends Aaron and Megan Keyes, I was inspired to think about how to be a remarkable host and guest.

Have you ever hosted someone in your home or served a guest at your church? If so, how would your guest grade you?

Here are a six tips on how to be a great host:

  • Approach the guest
  • Meet the guest’s needs
  • Feel personally responsible for the guest
  • Be cheerful to the guest
  • Help the guest feel at home
  • Remain flexible
  • What kind of host are you?

Have you ever been the guest in a home or at a church? Of course. Did you know there are certain behaviors a guest should demonstrate?

Here are four tips on how to be a great guest:

Comply with requests of the host
Express gratitude
Remain flexible
If you have children, watch that they honor the “rules” too
What kind of guest are you?