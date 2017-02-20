Remembering what God has Done

CH-Feb.20-Feb.28 , 2017 Print This Post





By Doug Keppel



Psalm 143 5 I remember the days of old; I meditate on all thy works; I muse on the work of thy hands.

6 I stretch forth my hands unto thee: my soul thirsteth after thee, as a thirsty land. Selah.

7 Hear me speedily, O LORD: my spirit faileth: hide not thy face from me, lest I be like unto them that go down into the pit.

8 Cause me to hear thy lovingkindness in the morning; for in thee do I trust: cause me to know the way wherein I should walk; for I lift up my soul unto thee.

9 Deliver me, O LORD, from mine enemies: I flee unto thee to hide me.

10 Teach me to do thy will; for thou art my God: thy spirit is good; lead me into the land of uprightness.

11 Quicken me, O LORD, for thy name’s sake: for thy righteousness’ sake bring my soul out of trouble.

12 And of thy mercy cut off mine enemies, and destroy all them that afflict my soul: for I am thy servant.

Introduction

Are you thankful? The secret to be thankful is being thinkful. Those who do not think much do not thank much.

We need to do what the psalmist said in verse 5– “I remember the days of old; I meditate on all Thy works; I muse on the work of Thy hands.”

Here we see that David did a wise and sensible thing. Instead of moping, David began musing.

The word muse here means “to talk with oneself.” Some say that to talk with yourself is the first sign of insanity. But in reality, when it comes to spiritual matters, it can often be the first sign of sanity.

Remember, that’s the way it was with the prodigal son:

Luke 15:17-19–“17 And when he came to himself, he said, How many hired servants of my father’s have bread enough and to spare, and I perish with hunger! 18 I will arise and go to my father, and will say unto him, Father, I have sinned against heaven, and before thee, 19 And am no more worthy to be called thy son: make me as one of thy hired servants.”

And here we see that it was the same way with David as he began to talk to himself about God. As David talked to himself about God, it did his soul a world of good.

Instead of worrying over and dwelling on his present with its troubles, we see that he went back to the past with its truths.

He began to think about the God of yesterday. Because the God of yesterday is “the same yesterday, and today and forever.”

In the light of this psalm, I want us to look at several things around this thought–“REMEMBERING WHAT GOD HAS DONE:”

I. REMEMBERING WHAT GOD HAS DONE SHOULD ENCOURAGE OUR SPIRIT!

In the first four verses, David acknowledges his discouragement. Conflict with the”enemy” has brought him into “darkness” and despair. (Vs 3)



Not only that, but he goes a little further, in verse 4–“Therefore is my spirit overwhelmed within me; my heart within me is desolate.”



David was discouraged! David was downcast! David was distressed!



David had nowhere to go but to the Lord! So, he turned his thoughts toward the Lord and his works.



David began remembering God’s works, and it seems to have greatly encouraged him. David encouraged himself in the Lord by remembering what God had done.



1 Samuel 30 records a time in David’s life when he and his men came home to Ziklag and found that the Amalekites had burned their city had spoiled the city and had taken their wives and children captive. It was a very distressing time for David!

1 Samuel 30:6–“And David was greatly distressed; for the people spake of stoning him, because the soul of all the people was grieved, every man for his sons and for his daughters: but David encouraged himself in the LORD his God.”



Thinking about what God had done for him cheered David up immensely in times of great distress and despair!

What do we need to remember about God to encourage ourselves?

A. We Need To Remember God’s Power!

Listen to me, however great your problem is today, understand that the Lord is greater than your problem!

There’s no problem He can’t solve.

There’s no need He can’t supply.

There’s no misery He can’t relieve.



Romans 15:13–“Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost.”



Ephesians 1:19-20–“19 And what is the exceeding greatness of his power to us-ward who believe, according to the working of his mighty power, 20 Which he wrought in Christ, when he raised him from the dead, and set him at his own right hand in the heavenly places,”



Ephesians 2:20–“Now unto Him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us,”



B. We Need To Remember God’s Protection!

No doubt, David looked back in his life and remembered how, as a shepherd boy, God had protected him from a lion and a bear.

He could remember back when he told King Saul in

1 Samuel 17:37–“37…“The LORD that delivered me out of the paw of the lion, and out of the paw of the bear, he will deliver me out of the hand of this Philistine. And Saul said unto David, Go, and the LORD be with thee.”



When you are sinking in despair and become despondent, just think of the many things that the Lord has protected you from!



2 Corinthians 1:10–“10 Who delivered us from so great a death, and doth deliver: in whom we trust that he will yet deliver us;”



2 Timothy 4:17-18–“17 …I was delivered out of the mouth of the lion. 18 And the Lord shall deliver me from every evil work, and will preserve me unto his heavenly kingdom: to whom be glory for ever and ever. Amen.”



C. We Need To Remember God’s Provision!

1 Samuel 12:24–“24 Only fear the LORD, and serve him in truth with all your heart: for consider how great things he hath done for you.”



Psalms 126:3–“3 The LORD hath done great things for us; whereof we are glad.”



Luke 1:49–“For he that is mighty hath done to me great things; and holy is his name.”

We Need To Remember The Lord’s Power… Protection… Provision…

D. We Need To Remember The Lord’s Presence. (Vs 6)

Deuteronomy 31:8–“8 And the LORD, he it is that doth go before thee; he will be with thee, he will not fail thee, neither forsake thee: fear not, neither be dismayed.”



Isaiah 41:10–“10 Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.”



Hebrews 13:5–“5 Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.”



REMEMBERING WHAT GOD HAS DONE SHOULD ENCOURAGE OUR SPIRIT!

II. REMEMBERING WHAT GOD HAS DONE SHOULD ENCOURAGE OUR SUPPLICATIONS!

This psalm is not a psalm of testimony, but rather it is a psalm of prayer. In fact, the psalm begins with the words. “Hear mv prayer. 0 LORD, give ear to my supplications.” (Vs. 1)



While verses 2 through verse 4 seem to focus on David’s conflicts, we see that after remembering how God has worked, David begins to seek God’s face anew.



“I stretch forth my hands unto Thee: my soul thirsteth after Thee, as a thirstv land.” (Vs. 6)



When we remember what God has done for us, it should encourage us in our prayer life.

Let’s think about this:



A. Remembering what God has done should encourage us to bring our frustrations to Him in supplication.



B. Remembering what God has done should encourage us to bring our feelings to Him in supplication.



C. Remembering what God has done should encourage us to bring our foes to Him in supplication.



D. Remembering what God has done should encourage us to bring our family to Him in supplication.



E. Remembering what God has done should encourage us to bring our failures to Him in supplication.



1 Peter 5:6-7– “6 Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time: 7 Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.”



REMEMBERING WHAT GOD HAS DONE SHOULD ENCOURAGE OUR SPIRIT… OUR SUPPLICATIONS…

III. REMEMBERING WHAT GOD HAS DONE SHOULD ENCOURAGE OUR SERVICE!

In the remaining verses, the Psalmist not only prays for deliverance, but for light and strength for the future.



One of his petitions (Vs. 8) reads, “Cause me to know the way wherein I should walk.”



Another cry from his soul (Vs. 10) takes this form, ‘Teach me to do Thy will.”



Look at Psalm 116:12, 16–12 “What shall I render unto the lord for all his benefits toward me…16 O Lord, truly I am thy servant; I am thy servant…”

Conclusion:

Are you downcast, distressed, discouraged, or defeated today?

Why not remind yourself of what God has done for you?

As the song we sing sometimes says:

“Count your many blessings; Name them one by one!”

There is encouragement to be found in looking back at what God has done! Encourage yourself in Lord today!

Remembering what God has done should encourage our spirit, encourage our supplication (our prayer life), and encourage our service.

As we remember what God has done we will develop not only an attitude of gratitude, but we will have renewed hope in our lives!

God has been longsuffering to you and has protected you up to this point so that you could hear the Gospel!



God has sent his Holy Spirit to convict you of sin, of righteousness, and of judgment.

Don’t spurn God’s goodness in your life!

Romans 2:4–“4 Or despisest thou the riches of his goodness and forbearance and longsuffering; not knowing that the goodness of God leadeth thee to repentance?”