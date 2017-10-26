Proverbs chapter 3

MTLB-October 26 – October 31, 2017 Print This Post





By Charles Bridges (Commentary on Proverbs)



1. My son, forget not my law; but let thine heart keep my commandments;

2. For length of days, long life, and peace shall they add to thee.

THIS is not the stern language of command. It is our Father’s voice in all the endearing persuasiveness of promise—My son—He had before instructed us to seek and search after wisdom, and set out before us its invaluable blessings. Now he calls us to bring it into practical exercise–Forget not my law, The wilful forgetfulness of the heart (Chap.2:17. Ps. 9: 17; x. 4; comp. chap. 4: 5; Deut. 4:23; Ps. 119:93,176), not the infirmity of the memory (for which a special, though we fear too much neglected, help, is provided) (John, 14: 26) is here implied. Let thine heart, like the ark of the testimony, be the keeping place of my commandments. (Chap. 4:4. Deut. 11:18. Isa.51:7; with Ezek. 11:20. Heb. 9:4) And is not this the child’s desire—“0 that my ways were directed to keep thy statutes?” (Ps. 119:6; compare verses 69, 129),”I will put my law in their inward parts, and write it in their hearts.” (Jer.31:33)

Iindeed no laws, but God’s, bind the heart. All acceptable obedience begins here. The heart is the first thing that wanders from God: the frst also that returns. Here is the vital principle, (Chap. 4:23. Rom. 6:17.) All religion without it is a mere name; and, however the professor may practisea thousand arts to put life into it, all must fail, “The root being as rottenness, the blossom goes up as the dust.” (Isa. 5:24) If every moment were filled up with deeds of benevolence, or external piety; yet, except the heart was quickened to keep the commandments, the voice of rebuke would be heard—”Who hath required this at your hand?” (Isa.1:11, 12) “The inner man’s delight” (Rom.7:22) stamps the excellency upon the service. And this plea-sure and perseverance in duty flow from a gracious change upon the heart. (See Ezek.11:19; 36:26, 27)

The reward of this hearty obedience (need we add–a reward of grace?) is a long and happy life–the highest earthly good. (Ps.34:12) The wicked indeed

live long, and the godly often “live out only half their days.” The wicked die in outward comfort; the righteous in outward trouble.

(Eccles9:2) But length of days is the promise to the righteous; whether for earth or for heaven, as their Father deems fittest for them.

In itself the promise, as regards this life, has no charm. To the un-godly it is a curse (Gen. 4:11–15. Isa. 65:20); to the people of God a trial of faith and patience (Gen. 27:46; 47:9. Philip. 1:23, 24. Rev. 22:20); to all a weariness. (Chap. 15:15) But peace added forms the sunshine of the toilsome way – peace with God through the blood of sprinkling” (Rom. 5: 1. Eph.2:13, 14); eternal peace in his home and in his bosom (Ps.37:37); where all the fightings of a rebellious flesh, all the counter-strivings of a perverse and ungovernable will, shall have ceased for ever. “Blessed are they that do his commandments, that they might have right to the tree of life, and may enter in through the gate into the city.” (Rev. 22:14.)

3. Let not mercy and truth forsake thee; bind them about thy neck; write them upon the table of thine heart; 4. So shalt thou find favour and good understanding (marg., success,) in the sight of God and man.

Mercy and truth are the glorious perfections of God; always in combined exercise for his people’s good. While we rest upon them for salvation, let us copy them in our profession. Are not his children new-created-in his image? Let then our .Father’s image be manifested in us, “as his dear children.” (Eph. 4:24; 5: 1, 2, 8) Let these graces be, as with God, in combination. ‘The want of one buries the commendation of the other. Such a one is a merciful man to

the poor; but there is no truth in him. Such a one is very just in his dealings, but as hard as flint “Put on, as the elect of God, bowels of mercy. But lie not one to another. Speak every man truth with his neighbour.” (Col 3: 12, with 9. Eph. 4:25) Indeed, ‘as a rich sparkling diamond added both value and lustre to a golden ring ; so do these virtues of justice and mercy, well attempered, bring a rich addition of glory to the crowns of the greatest monarchs. But these virtues must not be in temporary or occasional exercise. Let them not forsake thee. Bind them as jewels about thy neck. (Chap. 6:21 ; 7: 3. Deut. 6: 8.) Let them be “written, not in tables of stone, but in fleshly tables of the heart.” (Chap. 7: 3. 2 Cor.3:3) God indeed is not thy debtor; yet none shall serve him for nought. The man who shows mercy to his neighbour shall find it with him. (Ps. 18: 25. Matt. 5:7) “They that deal truly are his delight.” (Chap. 12: 22.) So shalt thou find favour and good understanding (Ps. 111:10)–(success) (Josh. i. 7, 8. M. R.) —both in his sight, and in he sight of man.

Witness Joseph in Egypt (Gen. 39: 2–4, 21–23); David in the family of Saul (1 Sam. 18: 5,14–16); the servants of God in the eastern courts;* the early Christians with the people around them. (Acts, 2:44-47.) What is more lovely than thus to live down reproach by consistent godliness? What more acceptable to God, or more edifying? (Rom. 14: 16–19) The Scripture connects the favour of God with the favour of men, as if the one was often the fruit of the other. Such was the record of the holy child. (Luke, 2: 52.) The highest crown of a youthful profession is conformity to this Divine pattern. (Comp. 1 Sam.2:26)

4. Trust in the Lord with all thine heart, and lean not to thine own understanding. 6. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.

This is the polar-star of a child of God —faith in his Father’s providence, promises, and grace. The unmeaning expression of trust on the lips of the ignorant and ungodly is a fearful delusion. What ground of confidence can there be when there is, everything to fear? Can the sinner’s God–a just, avenging God—be an object of trust, What owe we to that precious atonement, which has opened. up our way to a reconciled God (Rom. 5: 11), and assured our-confidence in him as our Friend and Counsellor! Nor is this the cold assent of the enlightened judgment. It is the trust of the heart, of all the heart. It is a child-like, unwavering confidence in our Father’s well-proved wisdom, faithfulness, and love. Any limit to this confidence is a heinous provocation. He is truth itself. Therefore he would have us take him at his word, and prove his word to the utmost extent of his power.

But our trust must not only be entire: it must be exclusive. No other confidence, no confidence in the flesh, can consist with it. (Comp. Philip.3: 3) Man with all his pride feels that he wants something to lean to. As a fallen being, he naturally leans to himself, to his own foolish notions and false fancies. Human power is his idol. His understanding is his God. Many bring God’s truth to their own bar, and cavil at it, as an excuse for rejecting it. In these and other ways, man “trusteth to himself, and his heart departeth from the Lord.” (Jer. 17: 5) This is the history of the fall; they history of man from the fall; the dominant sin of every unhumbled heart; the lamented and resisted sin of every child of God.

Great reason then is there for the warning—Lean not to thine own understanding. Once, indeed, it gave clear unclouded light, as man’s high prerogative, “created in the image of God.” (Gen. 1:26. Col.3:10.) But now, degraded as it is by the fall and darkened by the corruption of the heart (Eph 4: 18), it must be a false guide. Yet though we refuse to lean to it, to follow it may be implicit trust in the Lord; because it is a trust in his Divine power, enlightening it, as his lamp for our direction. The Christian on his knees, as if he cast his understanding away, confesses himself utterly

unable to guide his path.

Lean not to thine understanding. Lean—trust in the Lord.