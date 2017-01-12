RR-January 12, 2017 Print This Post





We read in Psalm 103:7, “Let Israel hope in the LORD, for with the LORD there is mercy, and with Him is plenteous redemption.”

This word “plenteous” in Psalm 103:7 is found 458 times in the Old Testament. It’s mostly translated as ‘many’ or ‘great’ and truly reminds us of God’s great or greatness in redemption.

Let’s look for a moment at three wonderful truths regarding redemption:

1. The Only Redeemer is God the Creator. Who is the Redeemer? We read in Isaiah 44:24, “Thus saith the LORD, thy redeemer, and he that formed thee from the womb, I am the LORD that maketh all things, that stretcheth forth the heavens alone, that spreadeth abroad the earth by myself.”

2. The Price of Redemption. At what price did God pay for redemption? He paid the full penalty on behalf of all the elect. 1 Peter 1:18 says, “Forasmuch as ye know that ye were not redeemed with corruptible things, as silver and gold, from your vain conversation received by tradition from your fathers, but with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot, who verily was foreordained before the foundation of the world, but was manifest in these last times for you.”

3. The Number of the Redeemed. All of God’s elect. We read in Revelation 7:9, “After this I beheld, and, lo, a great multitude, which no man could number, of all nations, and kindreds, and people, and tongues, stood before the throne, and before the Lamb, clothed with white robes, and palms in their hands. And cried with a loud voice, saying, ‘Salvation to our God which sitteth upon the throne, and unto the Lamb.’”