MTLB-Jan.24-Jan.27, 2017





By Stephen Tying (From: Christian Titles)



“Partakers of the heavenly calling.” Heb. 3:1

How important to the people of God is the recollection of their real condition! “You are not of the world,” says their Divine Lord, “I have chosen you out of the world.” They are in the world as their scene of duty and trial. But their home is not here. Their real concerns are not here. They are partakers of flesh and blood, as descendants of man; but they are partakers of a divine nature, as the children of God. This constitutes the reality of their being and their true character. The remembrance of this should ever be effectual, as an encouragement to holiness–as an incentive to duty–as a stimulant to hope. They are partakers of a heavenly calling. This is their common, united condition. If God has thus endowed me, I would feel it to be my highest, my only real treasure. I may well despise all other things.

1. It is a heavenly calling in its ORIGIN. All the blessings which the gospel brings me are gifts, free gifts. I did not make myself a Christian. I could not have done it. I was made so by the sovereign grace and mercy of my God. I did not first choose him, and of myself determine to belong to him. It was his own choice of me that made me so. All this course of meditations has carried me back to that one origin of all my mercies. God was pleased to choose me and to love me, long before I thought of him. Every spiritual blessing I have enjoyed has flowed from that choice. Am I a child of God, a servant of Christ, a vessel of mercy? It was the purpose of God I should be so. A calling arranged and settled in heaven–before it was revealed to me upon the earth. Oh, I would ever lie in the dust, deeply humbled with a sense of my own utter unworthiness; and learn to attribute every good thing in me, and about me, to him who has thus loved me!

2. It is a heavenly calling, in the AGENCY which effected it. Yes, it was not flesh and blood which led my sinful heart to God. Instruments might have been employed. Ministries and dispensations might have been used. But ah, Paul’s planting would have done no good. It was the Holy Spirit of God who awakened, convinced, and renewed my sinful mind. It was He who sought me in my lost condition, arrested my wayward will, and compelled me to come from all my wanderings, and yield myself a living sacrifice to God. I mourn to remember how much I resisted him, and fought against him. But I bless his holy name, for his persevering compassion and his conquering power. It is he that has wrought all my works of obedience in me. And he deserves, and shall receive from me, all the praise for what he has done. Oh that I may ever follow his gracious admonitions, and walk in the comfort and light of his divine teaching! May he who has thus called me, keep me ever, through faith unto salvation.

3. It is a heavenly calling in the LIFE which it requires. He that has called me is holy, and to a holy life in his own example he desires to bring me. It requires of me a heavenly mind, affections truly set on things which are above. There is my portion and my home. I should think of it, desire it, and prepare for it. What sincerity, ardor, and perseverance in prayer should it produce! What watchful, earnest, and humble efforts to obey divine commands! What constant and determined waiting upon God, and maintenance of his truth! What contentment and cheerfulness in my earthly relationships, under his protection! Let me ever thus walk worthy of my high calling. Let me strive to stand complete in all the will of God; and to appear before him happily and at peace. Thus would I finish my earthly mission, growing constantly in a mind adapted to my heavenly calling.

4. It is a heavenly calling in its RESULTS. God has chosen us unto salvation–to be the heirs of his kingdom, which he has promised. What glories has he provided for those who love him! Triumphant outcome of all the trials of earth. Perfect peace in the hour of departure. Assured acceptance in the presence of God. Rest and glory with a Divine Savior. Unveiled vision and enjoyment of the Divine perfections. Glorious resurrection of the body from the grave. Partnership with Christ at his appearing and his kingdom. Everlasting fellowship with the triumphant Savior and his redeemed. What wonderful results are these! But these are the promises to God’s ransomed flock. These are the glories which the gospel proclaims. These are the recompense of a Savior’s work of obedience and suffering for his people. While he has called me to his service here, and enabled me to embrace this gracious calling; to these glorious outcomes he allows me to look forward. He permits me to call them my own. In dependence on his power and faithfulness, I may rejoice in the hope of them all. Why should I not? Has he not encouraged and commanded me to do so? Has he not adopted and renewed me for this very end? Oh let me live in this happy anticipation, and strive to walk daily more accordantly with it in the whole current of my life.

5. How happy and PRECIOUS is this calling! Heavenly in its origin, its agency, its exemplification, and its results! Surely if this is mine, there is nothing more for me to ask, or to desire. I can never lack, while so enriched. Nor be cast down, while so exalted in the Lord. But it is not from me. It is not for anything that I have done. It is all a gracious gift of God. And every good or useful act or attainment of my life, is a part of this divine and heavenly gift.

Dear Lord, if indeed I am thine,

If you are my sun and my song,

Say why do I languish and pine?

And why are my winters so long!

Oh drive these dark clouds from my sky,

Your soul-cheering presence restore;

Or take me unto you, on high,

Where winter and clouds are no more.

This blessed title the Savior gives to his disciples, is above all present gifts in value. They returned with joy from a successful exercise of their ministry. He lifted their minds to a higher privilege than that. He himself rejoiced over their possession of this privilege. It was the Father’s gift. It was a special gift to his elect. The Lord knew those who were his. Their record was on high. But it belongs equally to the whole church of the firstborn. They are all written in heaven–an imperishable record–the Lamb’s book of life. They are called by his Spirit on earth, according to this record. They are acknowledged, when their earthly pilgrimage is passed, as the children of God, thus chosen and registered. He will own them as his, when he makes up his jewels. It is an inestimable privilege–a glorious prospect! Am I one of this recorded company? If I believe in Jesus, and love him, and follow him, I am. And how great are the blessings of it!

1. It may satisfy me in every earthly trial. I may be persecuted for Christ’s sake–my name may be reviled, and cast out as evil–the reproaches of those who reproach him may fall upon me. Be it so. I have an imperishable record with God. Earthly hostility cannot erase it–earthly sorrow cannot blot it out–earthly judgment cannot reverse it. There it stands–as much mine in the dungeon as on the throne. Christ’s suffering flock have gone through much for him. So may I. But they have always been satisfied and comforted in the midst of trials, with the knowledge of their interest in him. Why may not I be? God reveals in the hours of darkness, special manifestations of his love to his people. It makes them know that they are his. I will be content in trial. If he will show his approving face, man may revile and persecute in vain. No scene of sorrow can be so dark, that an assurance of my imperishable portion in Christ will not cheer and enlighten it.

2. It may encourage me to trust entirely in a faithful God. I will go on in the open path of manifest duty, wherever it shall lead. I will boldly acknowledge and follow my Savior in the midst of a guilty world, whatever it shall cost. I may be often alone; but God will be ever with me. I may be often downcast; but Jesus will make unceasing intercession for me. I may be rejected among men; but the Holy Spirit will refresh me with grace from heaven. This is enough. I will trust in God, and not be afraid. I have one great treasure, which no power on earth can remove–my name written in heaven. What peace I may enjoy! What confidence I may have in the hour of danger! What sure protection in the day of conflict! Who can harm me? Who can separate my soul from Christ? Who can change the record which God has made? Let my faith ever abide in its certainty; and my heart ever rejoice in the assurance which it gives.

3. It may comfort me with certainty of my rest. I will think of it in my sorrows–my name is written in heaven. These afflictions will only chasten and correct me. They cannot destroy me. Each new dispensation of trial helps me on to glory. Every cup which my Father mingles, must be a happy cup for me. My Savior has gone to prepare my rest. Surely he knows what I need–what will be suited for me–what will be most adapted to promote my happiness. Who could prepare it better? He tasted of my infirmities–he understands all my temptations–he knows my nature perfectly; and when he prepares my place, it must be the best possible place for me. Everything intermediate is temporary. Changes and successions will roll by me; but the end is fixed; the glorious issue is secure. And in all these successions, it is my blessed privilege to be comforted with looking forward to it. He who has chosen me, and written my name in heaven, will carry me safely through. I shall come to his presence with songs and with everlasting joy upon my head. In this blessed hope, complete in him, and giving him all the glory, I will peacefully wait, and sincerely rejoice, all the days of my appointed time.

4. It may urge me to a heavenly mind. If I belong to that glorious assembly, I would walk, and think, and feel in accordance with my privilege. This is what I greatly need–a mind elevated above the vanities and cares of earth. My motives, desires, principles, meditations, all sanctified, all given to God. Then should I pass a peaceful, happy life–undisturbed with storms–unruffled by anxieties–uninjured by contentions. Why should earthly things cast me down? Why should I be careful and troubled about them? I would fill up the duty of the day. Patiently bear its trials–happily accomplish its usefulness–gratefully enjoy its mercies. But I would never say, “Here will I dwell–it is good to be here.” No. My name, my home, my inheritance, my treasure, are all beyond. Like the swallow, I would dip in the stream, and fly onward. I would cultivate hopes, and thoughts, and desires above. Let me thus walk with God in newness of life, and strive in everything perfectly to do his holy will.

5. If my name is written in heaven, these are the characteristics which should mark me daily–satisfied in trial–encouraged in faith–comforted with hope–spiritually-minded in the enjoyment of life and peace. Such are the proper marks of my high calling. Let me daily strive that they may be mine. Then will my Lord not be ashamed to own my name in the day of his glory.

Here it is I find my heaven, While upon the Lamb I gaze;

Here I see my sins forgiven, Lost in wonder, love, and praise.

May I still enjoy this feeling, In all need to Jesus go;

Prove his blood each day more healing,