Not Worthy

Sat-July 8, 2017





An excerpt from: “A Voice In The Wilderness “



The Christian is a man who expects nothing from this world. He does not pin his hopes on it, because he knows that it is doomed.

The Christian is not a good man. He is a vile wretch who has been saved by the grace of God. Do you think that you deserve forgiveness? If you do, you are not a Christian.

One of the best tests of whether we are truly Christian or not is just this: Do I hate my natural self? – Martyn Lloyd-Jones

But what things were gain to me, those I counted loss for Christ. Yea doubtless, and I count all things but loss for the excellency of the knowledge of Christ Jesus my Lord: for whom I have suffered the loss of all things, and do count them but dung,that I may win Christ. (Phil 3:7-8)

This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptance, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief…For I am the least of the apostles, that am not meet to be called an apostle, because I persecuted the church of God, but by the grace of God I am what I am: and his grace which was bestowed upon me was not in vain. Make me like one of your hired servants…And am no more worthy to be called thy son: make me as one of thy hired servants. (1Tim 1:15, 1Cor 15:9-10, Luke 15:19)