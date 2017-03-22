The Names of our Saviour: the Word of God

CH-March 22, 2017 Print This Post





The prophet Isaiah said and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace. The angel of God instructed Joseph thou shalt call his name Jesus. Matthew also says and they shall call his name Emmanuel. Christ’s name the Word of God is of great significance and interest to the true bible student. The words inscribed on the pages of scripture are more than simple vocabulary. They are the very voice of the living Christ, Who is the Word of God. The creative voice of God that said let there be light and there was light is the eternal living Word Who brought all things into existence. John 1:1-3: In the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God and the Word was God. The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by Him and without him was not anything made that was made. As Jesus walked on this earth, he was God’s Word to man. Hebrews 1:1-2: God Who in sundry times and diverse manners spake in time past unto the fathers by the prophets, hath in these last days spoken unto us by His son. Those who have failed to hear the voice of God in scripture and the voice of God in the living Christ as He walked this earth, will come face to face with the Word of God when he appears out of Heaven (Revelation 19:13). Our response to His voice today will determine whether we hear the words of our Saviour well done, thou good and faithful servant or Depart from me ye cursed.