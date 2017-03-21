The Names of Our Saviour: The Carpenter

CH-March 21, 2017 Print This Post





Mark 6:1 -3

As the Son of God entered the village of Nazareth where He had grown to manhood, Jesus was greeted with the disparaging words, “Is not this the carpenter?” (v. 3). The title was meant to counter the growing evidence that Jesus was, indeed, the Christ. Our Lord cast devils out of the possessed, cleansed lepers, healed the sick, raised the lame, stilled the storm and most recently had heated the daughter of one of the leaders of the synagogue. Returning to Nazareth, Jesus began to teach in the synagogue. Though even the devils had cried out, “Jesus, thou Son of the most high God” (5:7), the inhabitants of Nazareth scornfully called Jesus “the carpenter.”

Jesus could have chosen to be born into the house of a king, giving Him the human title of “prince.” Ile could have chosen a scribe as His human father so that he would have enjoyed the honored reputation of Israel’s educated elite. But, purposely, Jesus chose a humble, godly home with a human father who worked with his hands. Jesus carefully learned from his earthly father and earned the appellation, “the carpenter.”

Though the acquaintances in Nazareth had less than honorable intent as they ascribed the name “the carpenter,” it provides a rich understanding of our Savior. Jesus took upon Himself “the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men” (Phil. 2:7-8). He understands the ordinary labors of the common man (Heb. 4:15). Though the religious leaders disdained the Preacher of Nazareth because Ile was just “the carpenter,” the humblest of men would find it easy to approach Him, for He is “meek and lowly in heart,” inviting all to find rest for their souls in Him (Matt. 11:29-30).