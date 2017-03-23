The Names of Our Savior: Jesus

CH-March 23, 2017 Print This Post





Matthew 1:18-21

“The angel of the Lord” (v. 20) came to Joseph before the birth of Christ and instructed him to “call His name JESUS.” The name Jesus is the Greek form of the Old Testament name Joshua and means “to save” or “savior.”

The saving power of the name of Jesus becomes abundantly clear as one reads the New Testament. By the name of Jesus, demons were cast out of the possessed, the lame were raised up, and people were saved from their sins and eternal hell. The book of Acts records the account of a lame man who daily cried out for coins to be cast into his beggar’s cup. In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, Peter commanded the man to stand up (Acts 3:6), Jesus saved the man from his lifelong infirmity, and many in the crowd who saw the miracle believed in the name of Jesus and were saved from their sins. Answering the question of the angry religious leaders, “By what name, have ye done this?” (Acts 4:7), Peter boldly and truthfully responded, “By the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth…. Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved” (Acts 4:10, 12).

Jesus our Savior, tile only name through which the world can be saved, will be eternally honored (Phil. 2:9-11). Some day all will bow down before Jesus. Those who have received by faith the blessing of the name Jesus and have been eternally saved from their sins will gratefully thank Jesus for the salvation Ile has given. Those who refuse the salvation Jesus offers will fearfully fall on their knees before Him, their Righteous Judge. Jesus saves! Have you experienced the salvation He presents?