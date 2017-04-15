QH-April 15, 2017 Print This Post





J. C. Philpot, “Strength Made Perfect in Weakness”



“My grace is sufficient for you, for My power is made perfect in your weakness.” 2 Corinthians 12:9

Not your strength, not your wisdom, not your prayers, not your experience; but “My grace” — My free, My matchless grace, independent of all works and efforts, independent of everything in the creature — flowing wholly and solely, fully and freely, out of the bosom of Jesus to… the needy, the guilty, the destitute, the undone.

You who are tried in worldly circumstances, who have to endure the hard lot of poverty — “My grace is sufficient for you.”

You who are tempted, day by day, to say or do that which conscience testifies against — “My grace is sufficient for you.”

You who are harassed with family troubles and afflictions, and are often drawn aside into peevishness and fretfulness — “My grace is sufficient for you.”

Our weakness, helplessness, and inability are the very things which draw forth the power, the strength, and the grace of Jesus!

Believer, your case is never beyond the reach of the words—”My grace is sufficient for you!”

The free, the matchless, sovereign grace of God, is sufficient for all His people — in whatever state, or stage, or trouble, or difficulty they may be in! My grace is sufficient for you, for My power is made perfect in your weakness.” 2 Corinthians 12:9