Miracle Messages

CH-January 7, 2017 Print This Post





It is clear that the miracles of Christ contain messages about His person, power, and ministry. Sometimes they were also accompanied by specific words to those who witnessed or were blessed by the miracle. Let us look at four of these messages from Luke chapter 8.

“Where Is Your Faith?” (vv. 22-25)

As Jesus and His disciples cross over the Sea of Galilee, a storm swamps and threatens to sink their boat. Jesus, who had been resting peacefully, was awakened by the terrified disciples. After He calmed the wind and the waves with a simple word of rebuke, He questioned the disciples’ faith. Can any ship with Jesus on board really sink? Is He not with us today? (Matthew 28:20).

“Return To Thine Own House” (vv. 26-39)

The man who was miraculously delivered from the power of the devil wanted to be with Jesus. Instead, Jesus sent him home to be a witness to God’s saving grace. Obediently, “he went his way, and published throughout the whole city how great things Jesus had done unto him” (v. 39). Is there a better place to begin sharing the good news of Jesus Christ than at home with our family and friends?

“Be Of Good Comfort” (vv. 43-48)

Unhealthy and unclean, the woman who secretly touched the edge of Jesus’ garment did not want to be noticed. However, after healing her body, Jesus lovingly lifted up her soul as well: “Daughter, be of good comfort: thy faith hath made thee whole; go in peace” (v. 48). Let us not be afraid to boldly approach the “throne of grace” at any time (Hebrews 4:16).

“Give Her Some Food” (vv. 41,42,49-55)

While the exact words of this message are not recorded, the point is clear. After miraculously raising the girl back to life, he instructed her parents to care for her. While Jesus had cured her of the condition which had taken her life, she was still in need of being nourished. From this we can glean two points. First, God’s miracles are never intended to replace our own responsibilities. Second, even though a believer is a new creation in Christ, we must not neglect our source of strength: “desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby” (1 Peter 2:2).