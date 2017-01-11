Meditating at Dusk

RR-January 11, 2017 Print This Post





We read in Genesis 24:63, “And Isaac went out to meditate in the field at the eventide…”

I’ve always enjoyed dusk to meditate on what God has done for me each day.

It is an opportunity to thank Him and worship Him for all His benefits.

It is also a time to thank Him for His presence and grace, particularly if the day has been marked by chastisement, trials, sorrows, problems, and the cares that seem all-too-often to characterize this earthly pilgrimage.

Whether in joy or sorrow, trial or victory, may my will be swallowed up in His. May I learn to lean on Him alone!