Making a Difference Through Courage

CH-March 17, 2017





By Dr. Paul Chappell



“And it came to pass, when Jabin king of Hazor had heard those things, that he sent to Jobab king of Madon, and to the king of Shimron, and to the king of Achshaph, And to the kings that were on the north of the mountains, and of the plains south of Chinneroth, and in the valley, and in the borders of Dor on the west, And to the Canaanite on the east and on the west, and to the Amorite, and the Hittite, and the Perizzite, and the Jebusite in the mountains, and to the Hivite under Hermon in the land of Mizpeh. And they went out, they and all their hosts with them, much people, even as the sand that is upon the sea shore in multitude, with horses and chariots very many. And when all these kings were met together, they came and pitched together at the waters of Merom, to fight against Israel.”

Joshua 11:1-5

No enemy is so great that God cannot defeat them.

The kings of Canaan decided enough was enough. Setting aside years of disagreement and enmity, they bonded together against the common foe that threatened to drive them from their homes. Jabin initiated the call, sending word to Jobab, then to the inhabitants of Shimron, Achshaph, Chinneroth, the mountains and valleys, and to Dor. He called on the Amorites, Hittites, Perizzites, Jebusites, and Hivites. He gathered all kings, military geniuses, horsemen, and soldiers together to fight against Israel.

To understand the depth of this move, imagine all of Europe uniting against a single foe, a small nation. Great Britain, Ireland, Scotland, France, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Poland, the Ukraine, The Czech Republic, Romania, and all the other countries pooled resources, soldiers, and military strategies. As

Joshua 11 said, their numbers would be as the sand on the shore.

What could Israel do against a super army formed by all the armies of Canaan? God had commanded Joshua to fight, and Joshua had seen successful against Canaan’s inhabitants, but this move changed things. He was now facing a battle no strategist would advise him to fight. The odds were impossible; Joshua’s army would surely lose.

Have you ever been in Joshua’s position? Facing overwhelming odds or unimaginable attacks, fighting seems out of the question, for to fight would be to surely lose. Yet notice God’s words to Joshua, “And the LORD said unto Joshua, Be not afraid because of them: for tomorrow about this time will I deliver them up all slain before Israel: thou shalt hough their horses, and burn their chariots with fire” (Joshua 11:6).

No enemy is so great that God cannot defeat them. No situation you face is so overwhelming that God does not have an answer. God is Lord over all, even the “unwinnable” circumstances you face. Joshua saw victory the next day because rather than focus on the might of an earthly opponent, he trusted the power of an Almighty God.

Joshua faced the situation with courage because he knew Who was on his side. The kings of Canaan could gather as many troops as they wanted, but they still wouldn’t outnumber God. Just like Joshua, you also have the armies of God on your side. Even when spiritual enemies gather against you and your life seems to be under constant attack, God stands beside you and commands you to face your enemies with courage, knowing that greater is He that is in you than he that is in the world.