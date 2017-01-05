RR-January 5, 2017 Print This Post





By J.C. Philpot



When did the love of Christ begin?

It has no beginning, for His own words are, “I have loved thee with an everlasting love. Therefore, with loving-kindness have I drawn thee.”

If the Son of God loved His church-the body of believers–from everlasting, He was the Son of God from everlasting.

Those who deny His divine Sonship have never seen His glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth.